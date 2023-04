1/5

Harry Belafonte died Tuesday at the age of 96. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Turner Classic Movies announced Wednesday that the network has scheduled tributes to Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday, in July. Belafonte tributes will air on July 10 and July 22. Belafonte was 96 when he died of congestive heart failure. Belafonte used his platform as a calypso performer to promote the Civil Rights movement with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the '50s and '60s. Advertisement

Belafonte's daughter, Shari Belafonte, will introduce the 1959 film Odds Against Tomorrow on July 10 at 8 p.m. EDT. TCM will air Carmen Jones at 8 p.m. EDT and The World, the Flesh and The Devil at 10 p.m. July 22.

Bright Road also plays July 16.

Carmen Jones casts African-American stars Belafonte and Dorothy Dandridge in an adaptation of the opera. The World stars Belafonte, Mel Ferrer and Inger Stevens as the last people alive after a nuclear war.

Odds Against Tomorrow is a heist movie in which Belafonte costars with Robert Ryan, Ed Begley, Shelley Winters, Gloria Grahame and more. Bright Road stars Belafonte as the principal of a Southern school, also starring Dandridge as a teacher.

