April 26, 2023 / 11:31 AM

'Strange Way of Life' trailer: Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke get close in short film

By Annie Martin
Pedro Pascal stars in the short film "Strange Way of Life." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Pedro Pascal stars in the short film "Strange Way of Life." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Pathe is teasing the new film Strange Way of Life.

The studio shared a trailer for the short film Wednesday featuring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.

Strange Way of Life is written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown). The film explores the relationship between Jake (Hawke) and Silva (Pascal), two cowboys with a romantic history.

"A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship..." an official synopsis reads.

Almodóvar previously turned down the opportunity to direct Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in the 2005 film Brokeback Mountain.

In an interview with the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, Almodóvar described Strange Way of Life as a "queer Western."

"This is a queer Western in the sense that there are two men, and they love each other, and they behave in that situation in an opposite way," he said. "What I can tell you about the film is that it has a lot of elements of the Western ... But what it has that most Westerns don't have is the kind of dialogue that I don't think a Western film has ever captured between two men."

Strange Way of Life will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Pascal is known for the TV series Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, while Hawke's acting credits include Training Day, Boyhood and Moon Knight.

'Chicken Run' sequel set for fall premiere
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Chicken Run' sequel set for fall premiere
April 26 (UPI) -- Netflix and Aardman released a new photo and more details about their upcoming stop-motion animated movie, "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget."
Movie review: 'Are You There God' is a revolutionary coming-of-age tale
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Are You There God' is a revolutionary coming-of-age tale
LOS ANGELES, April 26 (UPI) -- The film adaptation of "Are You There God, It's Me, Margaret?" is revolutionary for its frank portrayal of puberty with no condescending or sugar coating.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity
Movies // 1 day ago
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity
NEW YORK, April 25 (UPI) -- Kimberly Williams-Paisley says her faith-based drama, "Jesus Revolution," offers a message of hope and inclusivity in dark and divisive times.
'Scream VI' premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday
Movies // 1 day ago
'Scream VI' premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday
April 25 (UPI) -- Horror blockbuster "Scream VI" began streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday after earning about $108 million at the North American box office.
LeBron James reflects on high school team in 'Shooting Stars'
Movies // 1 day ago
LeBron James reflects on high school team in 'Shooting Stars'
April 24 (UPI) -- Peacock released the teaser for "Shooting Stars" on Monday. The film about LeBron James' high school basketball team features James and the real players reminiscing in the present.
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- "Sisu," in theaters Friday, delivers the graphic Nazi killing it promises, but ruins the fun with some other distasteful choices.
'Super Mario Bros.' tops the North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Super Mario Bros.' tops the North American box office for 3rd weekend
April 23 (UPI) -- "Super Mario Bros." is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $58.2 million in its third weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Dolph Lundgren embraced lighthearted 'Best Man,' waiting for 'Drago' script
Movies // 4 days ago
Dolph Lundgren embraced lighthearted 'Best Man,' waiting for 'Drago' script
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- Dolph Lundgren previews his new movie, "The Best Man," in theaters and video on demand Friday, and looks ahead to "Expendables 4," "Aquaman 2" and has hopes for a "Drago" spinoff.
Dar Salim: 'Covenant' war film is about two men choosing to do the right thing
Movies // 4 days ago
Dar Salim: 'Covenant' war film is about two men choosing to do the right thing
NEW YORK, April 21 (UPI) -- Dar Salim says he hopes his new film, "The Covenant," shines a light on the contributions that Afghan interpreters made in assisting and protecting U.S.-led coalition forces during the 20-year War in Afghanistan.
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Movies // 5 days ago
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- Chaz Bono explains how his transition also led him to rediscover his love of acting, especially horror movies like "Bury the Bride," premiering Saturday on Tubi.
