Left to right, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6 in New York City.

April 25 (UPI) -- Horror blockbuster Scream VI began streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday after earning about $108 million at the North American box office. Written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film is also now available for digital purchase. Advertisement

"The four survivors from the most recent Woodsboro Ghostface killings have moved to New York City for a fresh start," a synopsis of the movie said.

"Just as they begin to feel a sense of normalcy, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface is more brutal and relentless than ever and will stop at nothing to hunt them down."

The cast includes Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox.

The first two Scream films -- released in 1996 and 1997 -- were written By Kevin Willamson, directed by Wes Craven and starred Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette. They were followed by four sequels and a TV series.

Star Jenna Ortega arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on March 6, 2023.