1/3

Brandon Sklenar will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in an adaptation of "It Ends with Us." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- 1923 actor Brandon Sklenar has joined the cast of the new film It Ends with Us. Deadline reported Thursday that Sklenar will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the forthcoming adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel. Advertisement

It Ends with Us follows Lily Bloom, a woman who falls for a neurosurgeon, Ryle, while living in Boston. At first, Lily believes she's found her soulmate but begins to doubt the relationship over time. In addition, her high school love interest, Atlas, comes back into her life.

Lively will play Lily, with Baldoni as Ryle and Sklenar as Atlas.

Hoover confirmed Sklenar's casting on Instagram.

"They announced Atlas! Cannot wait for this. Loving the cast so far. Feels like a dream #ItEndsWithUsMovie @blakelively @justinbaldoni @brandonsklenar."

Baldoni will direct and executive produce the film in addition to starring. Lively, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof also serve as executive producers.

Sklenar is known for playing Spencer Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1923, which completed its first season on Paramount+ in February. Yellowstone was renewed for Season 2 the same month.