Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 21, 2023 / 10:13 AM

'1923' actor Brandon Sklenar joins Blake Lively in 'It Ends with Us'

By Annie Martin
1/3
Brandon Sklenar will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in an adaptation of "It Ends with Us." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brandon Sklenar will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in an adaptation of "It Ends with Us." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- 1923 actor Brandon Sklenar has joined the cast of the new film It Ends with Us.

Deadline reported Thursday that Sklenar will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the forthcoming adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel.

Advertisement

It Ends with Us follows Lily Bloom, a woman who falls for a neurosurgeon, Ryle, while living in Boston. At first, Lily believes she's found her soulmate but begins to doubt the relationship over time. In addition, her high school love interest, Atlas, comes back into her life.

Lively will play Lily, with Baldoni as Ryle and Sklenar as Atlas.

Hoover confirmed Sklenar's casting on Instagram.

"They announced Atlas! Cannot wait for this. Loving the cast so far. Feels like a dream #ItEndsWithUsMovie @blakelively @justinbaldoni @brandonsklenar."

Baldoni will direct and executive produce the film in addition to starring. Lively, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof also serve as executive producers.

Sklenar is known for playing Spencer Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1923, which completed its first season on Paramount+ in February. Yellowstone was renewed for Season 2 the same month.

Read More

'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars': Jimbo, Jessica Wild among Season 8 cast 'Lessons in Chemistry' teaser introduces Brie Larson series at Apple TV+ What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Ghosted' frustrates with bare minimum
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ghosted' frustrates with bare minimum
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- The action rom-com "Ghosted," on Apple TV+ Friday, is frustrating to watch because it squanders a clever premise and game stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.
'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon
PHILADELPHIA, April 21 (UPI) -- In the new documentary "Little Richard: I Am Everything," Emmy-winning director Lisa Cortés explores the star's life as a rock 'n' roll pioneer. It streams Friday.
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Movies // 5 hours ago
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- Chaz Bono explains how his transition also led him to rediscover his love of acting, especially horror movies like "Bury the Bride," premiering Saturday on Tubi.
'Spider-Man' films, 'Venom' coming to Disney+
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Spider-Man' films, 'Venom' coming to Disney+
April 20 (UPI) -- The original "Spider-Man" trilogy, "The Amazing Spider-Man," "Spider-Man Homecoming" and "Venom" will start streaming on Disney+.
Vin Diesel saves the Vatican from Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Vin Diesel saves the Vatican from Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' trailer
April 19 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a second trailer for "Fast X" on Wednesday, showcasing a Vatican City action sequence, Michelle Rodriguez versus Charlize Theron, two semis colliding in flames and more.
Lambert family still haunted in 'Insidious 5' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Lambert family still haunted in 'Insidious 5' trailer
April 19 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for "Insidious: The Red Door" on Wednesday. The fifth film marks Patrick Wilson's directorial debut and the return of Wilson, Ty Simpkins and Rose Byrne.
'Reality' teaser: Sydney Sweeney plays NSA translator under investigation
Movies // 1 day ago
'Reality' teaser: Sydney Sweeney plays NSA translator under investigation
April 19 (UPI) -- "Reality," a new film based on a Broadway play and starring "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney, is coming to HBO Max.
Movie review: 'Evil Dead Rise' puts bloody fresh twist on familiar horror
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Evil Dead Rise' puts bloody fresh twist on familiar horror
LOS ANGELES, April 19 (UPI) -- "Evil Dead Rise," in theaters Friday, is equal parts fresh take and familiar homage to the horror franchise.
Michael Paré relies on 42 years' experience in 'Space Wars'
Movies // 2 days ago
Michael Paré relies on 42 years' experience in 'Space Wars'
LOS ANGELES, April 19 (UPI) -- Michael Paré looks back on his career from "Greatest American Hero" and "Streets of Fire" through "Lincoln Lawyer" and "The Infiltrator" in anticipation of the release of his latest, "Space Wars," Friday.
Aziz Ansari to direct Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves in 'Good Fortune'
Movies // 2 days ago
Aziz Ansari to direct Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves in 'Good Fortune'
April 18 (UPI) -- Aziz Ansari will make his feature directorial debut with "Good Fortune," a new comedy starring Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon
'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon
'Mrs. Davis' star Betty Gilpin shares her nun character's mistrust of technology
'Mrs. Davis' star Betty Gilpin shares her nun character's mistrust of technology
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement