April 19, 2023 / 3:09 PM

Lambert family still haunted in 'Insidious 5' trailer

By Fred Topel
1/5
Patrick Wilson stars and directs "Insidious: The Red Door." Photo courtesy of Screen Gems
April 19 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for Insidious: The Red Door on Wednesday. The fifth film in the Insidious franchise is in theaters July 7.

Insidious: The Red Door is the first film to return to the Lambert family after Insidious: Chapter 2. In the first film, psychics went into the spiritual realm, The Further, to rescue the soul of Dalton (Ty Simpkins).

Chapter 2 dealt with Dalton's father, Josh (Patrick Wilson), having brought back some evil from The Further. Wilson returns and also makes his directorial debut with The Red Door.

The Red Door is set 10 years later. Rose Byrne reprises her role as Josh's wife, Dalton's mother, Renai, but the film appears to center on Josh driving Dalton to college.

Insidious: Chapter 3 and Insidious: The Lost Key were prequels about Elise (Lin Shaye) and her two paranormal assistants (Leigh Whannell and Angus Sampson) helping different families.

Elise appears in The Red Door via a videotaped message, since Elise was defeated by spirits in The Further in Chapter 2. Her "cure" for the Lamberts, to make them forget about their paranormal experience, also appears to have failed in The Red Door.

Both Josh and Dalton complain of horrific visions. Dalton even draws his visions.

Scott Teems wrote Insidious: The Red Door from a story by Insidious writer Leigh Whannell. James Wan, director of the first two Insidious films, executive produces with franchise producers Jason Blum, Oren Peli and Whannell.

