Nathan Lane, Zoe Lister-Jones filled in 'Beau' mysteries

Roger (Nathan Lane) welcomes Beau into his home in "Beau Is Afraid." Photo courtesy of A24

LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Nathan Lane and Zoe Lister-Jones had opportunities to improvise in Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid, which is expanding into wide release Friday. The film chronicles Beau's (Joaquin Phoenix) surreal journey to visit his mother. Lane, 67, plays Roger, a surgeon who cares for Beau after he is stabbed in the street. Phoenix. Aster went off script in some scenes and instructed Lane to improvise as Roger tries to convince Beau to stay longer until his wound heals. Advertisement

"[Beau] needed to get home and [Aster] said, 'Don't worry about the lines. Whatever it takes to keep him there, that's what the objective is,'" Lane told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Though Aster encouraged Lane to improvise, Lane said the writer-director steered him back on course. Lane suggested that Roger may not even be a real surgeon, but Aster confirmed he was.

"By the looks of the suture that he does on his stomach, I had serious doubts about how successful a surgeon he was," Lane joked. "I once suggested he was just an out-of-work actor who needed money. so he's pretending to be a surgeon.

"No, Ari felt he is a doctor and then I said, 'Well, if he is, he has many malpractice lawsuits he's dealing with."

Lister-Jones, 40, plays Beau's mother in childhood flashbacks. Patti LuPone plays the present-day mother of Beau.

One dreamy flashback sequence blends Lister-Jones and LuPoner. Both versions of Beau's mother take turns telling Beau the story of his father's death.

"It was also about finding the rhythm between Patti and I in the telling of the story," Lister-Jones said. "Our position had to be perfect to get the light on our face."

Lister-Jones said she also had to audition with that scene before she was allowed to read the entire script for context.

"When I did get context, I had already created a wild narrative in my mind," Lister-Jones said. "It's such an amazing challenge as an actor to try to get under it and inside it. That monologue in particular is just so chilling. "

One light-hearted moment for Lister-Jones was a photo shoot to represent all of her family photos with Beau. Even those allowed Lister-Jones some freedom to invent some of Beau's surreal childhood.

"There's one photo where I'm holding a baby Beau and gripping his head in a way that seems just slightly maniacal," Lister-Jones said.

Lister-Jones said that the baby belonged to cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski "which was very generous of him and his wife to allow me to cradle maniacally."

Lane's section of the film involved a series of family photos, too. Roger and his wife, Grace (Amy Ryan), had a son who died serving in the military. Lane said he objected to Roger's shorts but toughed it out for Aster.

"It was horrifying, the clothing," Lane said. "There were a lot of family photos and a lot of really ugly clothes."

Lane has performed both comedy and drama on stage from The Producers to Angels in America and screen from The Birdcage to American Crime Story. Beau Is Afraid struck a tone combining both.

"The tone is very tricky to keep the right balance," Lane said. "It should be. Some of it is meant to be funny. It's weird but it should also be funny."

Lister-Jones starred on sitcoms Whitney and Life in Pieces, and also wrote and directed films Band Aid, The Craft: Legacy and How it Ends. Lister-Jones said she also related to Aster's directorial style, no matter how dark the material in her scenes got.

"At least in my scenes, anything that felt really heavy or intense, there was always an element of levity that [Aster] brought that allowed for a sense of play," Lister-Jones said "He has such an incredible sense of play as a director amidst these really demented scenes."