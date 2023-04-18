Aziz Ansari to direct Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves in 'Good Fortune'

1/5

Aziz Ansari will make his feature directorial debut with "Good Fortune," a new comedy starring Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Aziz Ansari will direct Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves in the new film Good Fortune. Deadline reported Tuesday that Ansari, 40, will write, direct and star alongside Rogen, 41, and Reeves, 58, in the upcoming comedy. Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Good Fortune will mark Ansari's feature directorial debut. The project will begin filming in Los Angeles in May, with Lionsgate to shop the film at Cannes the same month.

"We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and we believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu -- two incredible world-class talents -- toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake said in a statement.

Ansari will also produce with Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang, with Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humprey to oversee for Lionsgate.

Ansari is an actor and comedian known for playing Tom Haverford on Parks and Recreation and for creating and starring on the Netflix series Master of None.

Rogen most recently had a voice role as Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, while Reeves starred in the film John Wick: Chapter 4.