Corey Hawkins stars in the supernatural horror film "The Last Voyage of the Demeter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- jaUniversal Pictures is teasing the new film The Last Voyage of the Demeter. The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural horror film Thursday featuring Corey Hawkins. Advertisement

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is inspired by the chapter "The Captain's Log" from the Bram Stoker novel Dracula, which centers on the vampire Dracula.

The trailer shows Dracula (Javier Botet) terrorize the passengers of the merchant ship Demeter.

Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham and David Dastmalchian also star.

"Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew," an official synopsis reads.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is written by Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz and directed by André Øvredal (Trollhunter). The film opens in theaters Aug. 11.