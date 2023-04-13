Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese films among lineup

1/5

"Asteroid City," a new film by Wes Anderson, will screen at the Cannes Film Festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 76th edition. This year's festival will take place May 16-27 in Cannes and feature a record number of films directed by women in the Competition category. Advertisement

19 films will screen in Competition, including six films by women: La Chimera (Alice Rohrwacher), Club Zero (Jessica Hausner), Last Summer (Catherine Breillat), Anatomie d'une chute (Justine Triet), Banel et Adama (Ramata-Toulaye Sy) and Olfa's Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania).

Nous sommes fier(e)s d'annoncer la sélection officielle en compétition au@Festival_Cannes de L'été dernier, le nouveau film de Catherine Breillat #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/XzgtAox4Um— Pyramide Films (@Pyramide_Films) April 13, 2023

The full Official Selection lineup includes 51 films, 14 of which hail from female filmmakers.

The opening film will be Jeanne Du Barry, directed by Maïwenn and starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV.

Other films include Asteroid City (Wes Anderson), May December (Todd Haynes), Occupied City (Steve McQueen) and Monster (Hirokazu Kore-Eda).

The Idol, a new HBO series from Sam Levinson starring The Weeknd, will screen Out of Competition, along with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (James Mangold), Cobweb (Kim Jee-woon) and Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese).