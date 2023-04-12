Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 12, 2023 / 12:20 PM

'Book Club 2' trailer: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton hold bachelorette party in Italy

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jane Fonda returns to star in "Book Club: The Next Chapter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jane Fonda returns to star in "Book Club: The Next Chapter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Book Club: The Next Chapter.

The studio shared a trailer for the romantic comedy film Wednesday featuring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

Advertisement

Book Club: The Next Chapter is a sequel to the 2018 film Book Club. The movies follow four longtime friends -- Diane (Keaton), Vivian (Fonda), Sharon (Bergen) and Carol (Steenburgen) -- who first met at a book club.

In the sequel, the four friends head to Rome, Italy, for Vivian's bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Arthur (Don Johnson).

"The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure," an official synopsis reads.

Andy García and Craig T. Nelson also star.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is written and directed by Bill Holderman, who co-wrote and directed the first movie.

Advertisement

Focus Features shared a teaser trailer for the film in December.

Book Club: The Next Chapter opens in theaters May 12 over Mother's Day weekend.

Read More

Kate Hudson 'so excited' about debut album, teases fall release 'The Muppets Mayhem': Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Weird Al appear in new trailer Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards in June What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Fool's Paradise' trailer: Charlie Day plays dual roles in new comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fool's Paradise' trailer: Charlie Day plays dual roles in new comedy
April 11 (UPI) -- "Fool's Paradise," a new film written, directed and starring "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Charlie Day, opens in theaters in May.
Tim Roth: 'Punch' dad drowns feelings in drink, has high hopes for son
Movies // 23 hours ago
Tim Roth: 'Punch' dad drowns feelings in drink, has high hopes for son
NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- Tim Roth says Stan, the alcoholic dad he plays in the new drama film "Punch," is ignoring the wreckage of his own life to concentrate on his teen son's promising boxing career.
'The Mother' trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays ex-assassin protecting her daughter
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Mother' trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays ex-assassin protecting her daughter
April 11 (UPI) -- "The Mother," an action thriller film starring Jennifer Lopez, is coming to Netflix in May.
'The Marvels' teaser trailer: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel's powers are 'entangled'
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Marvels' teaser trailer: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel's powers are 'entangled'
April 11 (UPI) -- "The Marvels," a "Captain Marvel" sequel starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, opens in theaters in November.
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage delivers his wild and menacing take on Dracula in "Renfield," in theaters Friday, in a film that satirizes both horror movies and relationship comedies.
Movie review: 'Beau is Afraid' a thrilling odyssey through anxiety
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Beau is Afraid' a thrilling odyssey through anxiety
LOS ANGELES, April 10 (UPI) -- "Beau is Afraid," in theaters Friday, captures the surreal feeling of anxiety with enough ambiguity to let the audience interpret the main character's journey.
'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama
April 10 (UPI) -- "The Mother," a new film directed by Niki Caro and starring Jennifer Lopez, is coming to Netflix.
'Peter Pan & Wendy' stars take on Jude Law's Captain Hook in trailer for Disney+ film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Peter Pan & Wendy' stars take on Jude Law's Captain Hook in trailer for Disney+ film
April 10 (UPI) -- "Peter Pan & Wendy," a new fantasy adventure film starring Jude Law and Yara Shahidi, is coming to Disney+ in April.
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office with $146.4M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office with $146.4M
April 9 (UPI) -- Animated adventure, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," is No. 1 in North America, earning $146.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Damson Idris joins Brad Pitt in Formula One film at Apple
Movies // 4 days ago
Damson Idris joins Brad Pitt in Formula One film at Apple
April 7 (UPI) -- "Snowfall" actor Damson Idris will star with Brad Pitt in a Formula One racing film from Apple Original Films.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement