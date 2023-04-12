1/5

Jane Fonda returns to star in "Book Club: The Next Chapter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Book Club: The Next Chapter. The studio shared a trailer for the romantic comedy film Wednesday featuring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. Advertisement

Book Club: The Next Chapter is a sequel to the 2018 film Book Club. The movies follow four longtime friends -- Diane (Keaton), Vivian (Fonda), Sharon (Bergen) and Carol (Steenburgen) -- who first met at a book club.

In the sequel, the four friends head to Rome, Italy, for Vivian's bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Arthur (Don Johnson).

"The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure," an official synopsis reads.

Andy García and Craig T. Nelson also star.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is written and directed by Bill Holderman, who co-wrote and directed the first movie.

Advertisement

Focus Features shared a teaser trailer for the film in December.

Book Club: The Next Chapter opens in theaters May 12 over Mother's Day weekend.