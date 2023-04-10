Trending
April 10, 2023 / 10:01 PM

Movie review: 'Beau is Afraid' a thrilling odyssey through anxiety

By Fred Topel
1/5
Joaquin Phoenix stars in "Beau Is Afraid." Photo courtesy of A24
Joaquin Phoenix stars in "Beau Is Afraid." Photo courtesy of A24

LOS ANGELES, April 10 (UPI) -- Hereditary and Midsommer writer-director Ari Aster opens his canvas to the horrors that could plague anybody in Beau Is Afraid, in theaters Friday. Aster finds shocking new ways to convey horror in mundane situations.

Beau (Joaquin Phoenix) is trying to visit his mother when situations conspire to prevent it. The loss of his house keys escalates to stab wounds, convalescence and more that stand in his way.

The early scenes in and around Beau's apartment demonstrate society's insensitivity. He passes a gauntlet of homeless people, some dead in the street, solicitors and threatening attackers just to get to his home.

Beau isn't entirely safe in his apartment, either. The building managers warn about safety hazards, gunshots and screams are audible just outside, and someone very hostilely blames Beau for his neighbor's loud music.

Beau has anxiety medication that he takes, but the instructions and side effects of those pills only suggest more things Beau can worry about. Aster captures the overwhelming sense of danger highly attuned people may feel toward all threats, both real and imagined.

Aster leaves it up to the audience to interpret whether some of Beau's fears are legitimate, or simply overreactions about which he fantasizes. As soon as Beau ventures out, the real world becomes a surreal obstacle course of potential threats.

Everything Beau faces is something that exists in our world, but the camera and editing heighten their intrusion. A naked man wielding a knife would be threatening in even the most straightforward cinematography, but that is among the least of Beau's problems.

Beau wanders from situation to situation like the protagonist in an Alice in Wonderland or The Odyssey-type story. The difference is that Beau just wants to be left alone, and the world keeps intruding.

After he is stabbed, the kind couple Roger (Nathan Lane) and Grace (Amy Ryan) nurse his wounds and let him recover in their home. The problem is that they now represent the other extreme to Beau's dangerous apartment.

Roger and Grace are trying so hard to save people that Beau is stuck there. Medical needs deter travel, but Grace and Roger's extreme kindness prevent Beau from leaving on his own accord, lest he be ungrateful for their help.

Beau remains in places like this until they too become unsafe for him. Roger and Grace have a daughter, Toni (Kylie Rogers), and care for a veteran, Jeeves (Denis Menochet), who create chaos in the seemingly idyllic home.

Some of Beau's encounters are more overtly surreal than others. A theater troupe envelops Beau in a sequence that combines stage sets and animation, while places like Grace and Roger's home use cryptic messages and jarring time cuts to create the sense of unease.

In any portion of the film, each scene is composed carefully to reveal something in the staging or in a reflection. That should be the norm for every film, but it is rare enough to celebrate filmmakers like Aster, who execute their craft so skillfully.

There is an objective story to Beau is Afraid, but also a metaphor that can provoke analysis and conversations long after the three-hour epic. Either aspect is a worthwhile experience. and those who engage in both will be exponentially rewarded.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

