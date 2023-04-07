Trending
April 7, 2023 / 12:50 PM

'Evil Dead Rise' trailer shows a mother under siege

By Tonya Pendleton
"Evil Dead Rise" star Alyssa Sutherland arrives on the red carpet of the Black &amp; Red Ball in Los Angeles in March 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
"Evil Dead Rise" star Alyssa Sutherland arrives on the red carpet of the Black & Red Ball in Los Angeles in March 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- There will be blood and there's plenty of it in the trailer for Evil Dead Rise, an extension of the classic horror franchise.

In the fifth film, the action moves from the woodsy locations of the earlier films to a Los Angeles apartment building. It is there that rocker Beth (Lily Sutherland) heads to stay with her sister, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). What starts out as a sibling reunion turns into a nightmare once Ellie is possessed by a Deadite and starts targeting her three children.

The trailer gives viewers some ideas of the overall amount of blood and gore which will be seen throughout as the movie signals the latest incarnation of the Necronomicon, the book of evil seen in some of the scenes. There is also a homage to the memorable elevator scene in The Shining where creepy limbs appear out of every nook and cranny.

Director and producer Sam Raimi, who created the Evil Dead franchise, has only released five movies under his watch. This one, written and directed by Lee Cronin, is meant to update the franchise so can be viewed independently of its predecessors.

The sisters must use whatever wits they have to battle the forces of evil against them but they seem overmatched given the extent of Ellie's takeover by the malevolent demons showing up seemingly everywhere in the already run-down apartment building.

Reviews of this latest installment have been overwhelmingly positive with a 96% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When it screened at South X Southwest earlier this year, the audience response was the kind horror filmmakers like to see -- screams, yelling at the screen and genuine scares.

Evil Dead Rise opens in theaters on April 21.

