Movie review: Jackie Chan horseplay energizes 'Ride On'

Jackie Chan trains a horse in "Ride On." Photo courtesy of Well Go USA

LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- The aging action hero has been a trope since Clint Eastwood saddled up at 61 in Unforgiven. Now 68, Jackie Chan brings his comedic touch to the subgenre in the Chinese-language movie, Ride On, in theaters Friday. Luo (Chan) was a movie stuntman who now sells tourists photo opportunity rides on his stunt horse, Red Hares. When Luo and Red Hare fight loan shark Dami (Andy On), a viral video of the skirmish opens the door back to the film industry. Advertisement

Chan has found ways to remain in action while sharing the load in his recent movies. In Vanguard, he led a team of younger action heroes, but still went on missions with them, passing the torch and keeping up with the action.

Red Hare shares the stunt load with Chan in Ride On. Chan proves adept at horse work, appearing competent portraying an animal trainer and also finding clever ways to incorporate the horse in elaborate comedic action scenes.

When a company that bought the assets of Luo's old studio sues him for possession of Red Hare, Luo turns to his daughter, Bao (Liu Houcoun), for help. Bao hasn't graduated from college yet, but her boyfriend, Mickey (Kevin Guo), is an associate who can take the case.

The dramatic plot of Ride On is universal and keeps the story simple, yet emotional. Luo reconnects with his daughter after being an absent father, always away on movie sets.

The bond between Luo and Red Hare is genuinely emotional, as connections with animals have proven relatable in films from Old Yeller to Free Willy. Then, there's the stuntman coping with being past his glory days and trying to find his place.

Chan can sell being an awkward father and Liu can sell trying to prove herself to her father. Ride On can be just as schmaltzy as Hollywood dramas, but the conflict is relevant.

Luo is not good at showing his emotions, so Bao learns through a convoluted way of discovering how much he really cared. Will Luo ultimately choose a new stunt opportunity or give it up for his daughter?

With Chan, this drama comes with new fight scenes and a behind-the-scenes look at the stunt industry. Though written and directed by Larry Yang, it's clear the stuntman story is one about which Chan is passionate.

Chan essentially allows the fictional Luo to take credit for stunts Chan performed in previous movies, but also credits the whole team that makes him look awesome, sacrificing others' well-being.

There are montages of movie stunts, as Luo takes on increasing risks for himself and Red Hare. Luo also reveals he suffered an injury in the past that dramatically altered his life.

Chan always has been able to return to work, even after the most dire of injuries. But, his performance and the film convey that this could become any stuntman's fate in a moment.

Fans of Chan's entire action movie oeuvre will appreciate Easter eggs from real stunts Chan has performed, or actual scenes from those movies as part of Luo's stunt reel.

As an overprotective father, Luo worries that the corporate Mickey is physically unprepared to protect his daughter. So, Luo puts Mickey through some training fans will recognize that Chan underwent in his own early martial arts movies.

Dami also keeps coming, so Luo and Red Hare have to keep fighting him and his goons, on the street or in their own stable. Chan uses restaurant tables, nearby skewers, ladders and Red Hare himself in the brawls.

John Wick 3 did more brutal horse stunts, but Chan finds lighthearted comedic gags. Luo can bounce off Red Hare or duck under him, or even ride him up stairs. Chan also is willing to go lowbrow and let Red Hare fart in his face.

Red Hare is clearly a computer generated effect in some of the more precarious scenes. The visual effect is more glaring than the animals in RRR, but at least they're not endangering a real horse.

Fortunately, the outtakes in the end credits for Ride On mostly show missed cues and fumbles, not massive injuries. They also show Chan riding a blue dummy for some of the visual effects, as well as outtakes with the actual horse.

Chan also sings the music over the end credits, as he has for his movies since the '80s. So the film may be about movie veterans finding a new place in their career, but the fact that Chan still does everything may be the film's most inspiring message.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.