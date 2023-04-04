Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action 'Moana'

1/5

Dwayne Johnson, seen here at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023, will reprise his role of the demi-god Maui in a live-action version of "Moana." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he plans to reprise his role of the demi-god Maui in a live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated musical, Moana. "Deeply humbled to announce we're bringing the beautiful story of Moana to the live action big screen! This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength," Johnson wrote on Instagram Monday. "I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

"We're honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people.Much more to come, but until thenWhat can I saaaaaay except...You're welcome," Johnson added.

The actor confirmed that in addition to Moana and Maui, other beloved characters from cartoon blockbuster to return in the live-action version will be village chief Tui, Te Fiti the goddess, Pua the pig and Heihei the rooster.

No casting or release date have been announced yet.

