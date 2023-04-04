Breaking News
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts at arraignment in hush-money case
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 4, 2023 / 3:01 PM

Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right

By Fred Topel
1/5
Mario checks the pipes in real world New York. Photo courtesy of Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures
Mario checks the pipes in real world New York. Photo courtesy of Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- After a disastrous live-action movie in 1993, the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, in theaters Wednesday, finally figured out how to make a movie out of the classic video game.

Mario (voice of Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are New York plumbers who are transported to another world through pipes under a flooded Brooklyn. Luigi ends up a prisoner in Bowser's (Jack Black) Dark Lands, but Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Advertisement

Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) rules the mushroom kingdom peacefully, and Mario befriends the mushroom Toad (Keegan-Michael Key). Bowser is trying to marry Peach and take over all the kingdoms, so Peach agrees to help Mario rescue Luigi and defeat Bowser.

Many sequences emulate the 1985 side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. game. Even in real-world New York, Mario makes a run through a construction site over rafters and beams that mimic the game mechanics.

Advertisement

When Peach teaches Mario how her world's power ups and obstacles work, it becomes a training montage. Peach puts Mario through a gauntlet of platforms, power ups and pipes like the games.

There have been 3D Mario games for more advanced systems, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie remains true to the original 8-bit side scroller. The animation just embellishes those graphics in 3D digital environments.

The film moves at a brisk pace, introducing and exploring the various kingdoms from the games. That includes the Jungle Kingdom in which Mario, Peach and Toad team up with Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen).

Music from the 8-bit 1985 game appears at logical moments in the film, as the score orchestrates more lush versions of the familiar melodies. Some of the video game sound effects even appear, like the sounds of Mario going through green pipes.

There are plenty of Easter eggs for other Nintendo games too, including the original Japanese version of Donkey Kong.

Any weaknesses of The Super Mario Bros. Movie are more indicative of trends in family movies than deficits incurred from adapting a video game. Mario has some issues with his father back home that are relatively slight, but not incongruous with the character from the game.

Advertisement

Bowser is a looming threat, but he's mostly separate from the main characters until he sends soldiers to intercept the heroes' Mario Karts. Bowser is really just a foil in a conventional adventure plot, but it plays out faithfully in the Mario world.

Super Mario can be as loud and abrasive as Illumination's Despicable Me and Secret Life of Pets movies. Plumbing mishaps and Mario's rocky travel through pipes overdo it a tad, but fortunately, most of the movie's antics are relevant to the game.

The movie gives Mario the trait of disliking mushrooms, which is ironic since most of the advantageous power ups in the world are mushrooms. It doesn't really stop him from eating them, though, so it's not much of a hurdle to overcome.

The film oddly uses '80s music like "Holding Out for a Hero" and "Take On Me" interspersed between the video game inspired score. It's especially strange that so many modern family movies include pop music from long before the target audience was born, but Super Mario isn't alone in this jarring trend.

The pleasures of seeing Super Mario Bros. rendered in top-shelf animation, including loving homages to the game, more than makes up for sporadic awkward patches. It doesn't take video game movies to any higher level, but it should please both young animation fans and nostalgic gamers.

Advertisement

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Seth Rogen 'would be jealous' if someone else played Donkey Kong Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills Movie review: 'Air' crafts exciting sports, shoe, business tale

Latest Headlines

'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024
April 4 (UPI) -- "Ballerina," an action thriller film starring Ana de Armas, Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick, opens in theaters in 2024.
'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa
April 4 (UPI) -- Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa and Emma Mackey will star with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the "Barbie" movie.
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
Movies // 4 hours ago
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean movie Kill Boksoon raced up the Netflix global charts on its opening Friday, according to streaming data tracking firm Flixpatrol. 
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
April 4 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," an animated film featuring Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, opens in theaters in June.
Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action 'Moana'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action 'Moana'
April 4 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he plans to reprise his role of the demi-god Maui in a live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated musical, "Moana."
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Napolean' epic to open in theaters on Nov. 22
Movies // 8 hours ago
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Napolean' epic to open in theaters on Nov. 22
April 4 (UPI) -- Director Ridley Scott's epic drama, "Napoleon," is set for release in theaters worldwide on Nov. 22.
Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in 'Killer Heat'
Movies // 1 day ago
Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in 'Killer Heat'
April 3 (UPI) -- Richard Madden, Shailene Woodley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have signed on for the thriller "Killer Heat."
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
April 3 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" starring Harrison Ford will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
'Extraction 2' teaser trailer: Chris Hemsworth fights in prison brawl
Movies // 1 day ago
'Extraction 2' teaser trailer: Chris Hemsworth fights in prison brawl
April 3 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," a sequel to "Extraction" starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, is coming to Netflix in June.
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
April 2 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $38.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone loses home, pets in fire
'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone loses home, pets in fire
Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas celebrate 1st wedding anniversary amid her pregnancy
Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas celebrate 1st wedding anniversary amid her pregnancy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement