Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right

1/5

Mario checks the pipes in real world New York. Photo courtesy of Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- After a disastrous live-action movie in 1993, the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, in theaters Wednesday, finally figured out how to make a movie out of the classic video game. Mario (voice of Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are New York plumbers who are transported to another world through pipes under a flooded Brooklyn. Luigi ends up a prisoner in Bowser's (Jack Black) Dark Lands, but Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom. Advertisement

Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) rules the mushroom kingdom peacefully, and Mario befriends the mushroom Toad (Keegan-Michael Key). Bowser is trying to marry Peach and take over all the kingdoms, so Peach agrees to help Mario rescue Luigi and defeat Bowser.

Many sequences emulate the 1985 side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. game. Even in real-world New York, Mario makes a run through a construction site over rafters and beams that mimic the game mechanics.

Advertisement

When Peach teaches Mario how her world's power ups and obstacles work, it becomes a training montage. Peach puts Mario through a gauntlet of platforms, power ups and pipes like the games.

There have been 3D Mario games for more advanced systems, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie remains true to the original 8-bit side scroller. The animation just embellishes those graphics in 3D digital environments.

The film moves at a brisk pace, introducing and exploring the various kingdoms from the games. That includes the Jungle Kingdom in which Mario, Peach and Toad team up with Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen).

Music from the 8-bit 1985 game appears at logical moments in the film, as the score orchestrates more lush versions of the familiar melodies. Some of the video game sound effects even appear, like the sounds of Mario going through green pipes.

There are plenty of Easter eggs for other Nintendo games too, including the original Japanese version of Donkey Kong.

Any weaknesses of The Super Mario Bros. Movie are more indicative of trends in family movies than deficits incurred from adapting a video game. Mario has some issues with his father back home that are relatively slight, but not incongruous with the character from the game.

Advertisement

Bowser is a looming threat, but he's mostly separate from the main characters until he sends soldiers to intercept the heroes' Mario Karts. Bowser is really just a foil in a conventional adventure plot, but it plays out faithfully in the Mario world.

Super Mario can be as loud and abrasive as Illumination's Despicable Me and Secret Life of Pets movies. Plumbing mishaps and Mario's rocky travel through pipes overdo it a tad, but fortunately, most of the movie's antics are relevant to the game.

The movie gives Mario the trait of disliking mushrooms, which is ironic since most of the advantageous power ups in the world are mushrooms. It doesn't really stop him from eating them, though, so it's not much of a hurdle to overcome.

The film oddly uses '80s music like "Holding Out for a Hero" and "Take On Me" interspersed between the video game inspired score. It's especially strange that so many modern family movies include pop music from long before the target audience was born, but Super Mario isn't alone in this jarring trend.

The pleasures of seeing Super Mario Bros. rendered in top-shelf animation, including loving homages to the game, more than makes up for sporadic awkward patches. It doesn't take video game movies to any higher level, but it should please both young animation fans and nostalgic gamers.

Advertisement

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.