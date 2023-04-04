1/6

Due Lipa will play a mermaid version of Barbie in the "Barbie" movie. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Warner. Bros is giving a glimpse of the Barbie movie. The studio shared a teaser trailer and posters for the film Tuesday featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa and other cast members. Advertisement

The new trailer features Robbie and Gosling as Barbie and Ken and introduces the other residents of Barbie Land -- alternate versions of Barbie and Ken played by Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu.

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken," an official description reads.

In addition, posters for the film feature Lipa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Nicola Coughlan, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and other cast members. Lipa will play a mermaid version of Barbie.

Barbie will mark Lipa's acting debut. As a singer, Lipa is known for the singles "New Rules," "Physical" and "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" featuring Elton John, and released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020.

Hari Nef, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren and Will Ferrell also star.

Barbie is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig. The film is inspired by the Mattel fashion doll line.

Warner Bros. shared a teaser trailer for the film in December that spoofs the Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Barbie opens in theaters July 21.