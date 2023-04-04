Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 4, 2023 / 12:18 PM / Updated at 1:10 PM

'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa

By Annie Martin
1/6
Due Lipa will play a mermaid version of Barbie in the "Barbie" movie. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Due Lipa will play a mermaid version of Barbie in the "Barbie" movie. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Warner. Bros is giving a glimpse of the Barbie movie.

The studio shared a teaser trailer and posters for the film Tuesday featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa and other cast members.

Advertisement

The new trailer features Robbie and Gosling as Barbie and Ken and introduces the other residents of Barbie Land -- alternate versions of Barbie and Ken played by Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu.

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken," an official description reads.

In addition, posters for the film feature Lipa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Nicola Coughlan, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and other cast members. Lipa will play a mermaid version of Barbie.

Advertisement

Barbie will mark Lipa's acting debut. As a singer, Lipa is known for the singles "New Rules," "Physical" and "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" featuring Elton John, and released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020.

Advertisement

Hari Nef, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren and Will Ferrell also star.
Advertisement

Barbie is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig. The film is inspired by the Mattel fashion doll line.

Warner Bros. shared a teaser trailer for the film in December that spoofs the Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Advertisement

Barbie opens in theaters July 21.

Read More

'Barbie' teaser trailer spoofs '2001: A Space Odyssey' 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099 Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas celebrate 1st wedding anniversary amid her pregnancy What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
Movies // 42 minutes ago
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean movie Kill Boksoon raced up the Netflix global charts on its opening Friday, according to streaming data tracking firm Flixpatrol. 
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
April 4 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," an animated film featuring Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, opens in theaters in June.
Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action 'Moana'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action 'Moana'
April 4 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he plans to reprise his role of the demi-god Maui in a live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated musical, "Moana."
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Napolean' epic to open in theaters on Nov. 22
Movies // 5 hours ago
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Napolean' epic to open in theaters on Nov. 22
April 4 (UPI) -- Director Ridley Scott's epic drama, "Napoleon," is set for release in theaters worldwide on Nov. 22.
Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in 'Killer Heat'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in 'Killer Heat'
April 3 (UPI) -- Richard Madden, Shailene Woodley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have signed on for the thriller "Killer Heat."
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
April 3 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" starring Harrison Ford will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
'Extraction 2' teaser trailer: Chris Hemsworth fights in prison brawl
Movies // 1 day ago
'Extraction 2' teaser trailer: Chris Hemsworth fights in prison brawl
April 3 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," a sequel to "Extraction" starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, is coming to Netflix in June.
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
April 2 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $38.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Fast X' stars reflect on franchise in video for 'fans and family'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Fast X' stars reflect on franchise in video for 'fans and family'
March 31 (UPI) -- "Fast X," the 10th film in the main "Fast & Furious" franchise starring Vin Diesel, opens in theaters in May.
'80 for Brady' coming to Paramount+ in April
Movies // 4 days ago
'80 for Brady' coming to Paramount+ in April
March 31 (UPI) -- "80 for Brady," a sports comedy starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Tom Brady, will start streaming on Paramount+ in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in 'Killer Heat'
Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in 'Killer Heat'
'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone loses home, pets in fire
'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone loses home, pets in fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement