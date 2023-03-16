Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 16, 2023 / 10:18 AM

Rina Sawayama on training for 'John Wick 4': 'I threw my back out'

By Annie Martin
1/3
Rina Sawayama discussed making her film debut in "John Wick: Chapter 4" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rina Sawayama discussed making her film debut in "John Wick: Chapter 4" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Rina Sawayama says she threw her back out during training for John Wick: Chapter 4.

The 32-year-old singer and actress discussed making her film debut in the action thriller movie during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Sawayama plays Akira in John Wick: Chapter 4, which also stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane.

On The Tonight Show, Sawayama said filming as an actress was a "completely different experience" than performing as a singer. She then detailed the weeks of training she underwent for John Wick.

"So, we had, like, five weeks of training before the five weeks of shooting, which is all at nighttime, by the way. I mean, if you see any of the action scenes in the movies, they're usually shot 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.," the singer said.

"It was five weeks of training. Which is not enough," she added. "And then the first week, they were like, 'Oh, we're just going to do some drills just to get you warmed up.' I think it was honestly the first day of training, I did a move that we -- you just dodge underneath. ... So, I threw my back out."

Advertisement

Sawayama said she "didn't tell anyone" about her back out of embarrassment.

"But then, so I pinched a nerve. I don't know if anyone has pinched a nerve before, but it's terrible. It grabs the muscles around your nerve, and it shrinks it. So, I was trying to hide it. But after a couple of days, my spine started going like this," she said while leaning to the side. "So I was walking like this, and then I was like, 'No, no. It's absolutely fine. I'm not in pain.'"

Sawayama concluded that the film was "the hardest thing I've ever done, but I would love to do more."

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters March 24.

Sawayama is known for the singles "Comme des Garçons (Like the Boys)," "Chosen Family," "Lucid," "Catch Me in the Air" and "Hold the Girl." She released her second studio album, Hold the Girl, in September.

Read More

Lily Tomlin recalls performing for Queen Elizabeth II on 'Late Late Show' 'Days of Our Lives' renewed for two more seasons at Peacock Zack Snyder teases 'full circle' Darkseid project What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Grace Caroline Currey: 'Fall' was excellent training for 'Shazam!' sequel stunts
Movies // 1 hour ago
Grace Caroline Currey: 'Fall' was excellent training for 'Shazam!' sequel stunts
NEW YORK, March 16 (UPI) -- Grace Caroline Currey told UPI that playing a climber stuck at the top of a dilapidated TV tower in the survival thriller "Fall" turned her into an adrenaline junkie.
Movie review: 'Tetris' makes addictively fascinating true gaming story
Movies // 13 hours ago
Movie review: 'Tetris' makes addictively fascinating true gaming story
LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- "Tetris" tells the story of the popular 1980s video game as itself a fascinating puzzle its creators had to solve.
Movie review: 'Shazam! 2' frustrates with cluttered story
Movies // 16 hours ago
Movie review: 'Shazam! 2' frustrates with cluttered story
LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" introduces a lot of good ideas in the sequel, but unfortunately abandons most of them for the usual superhero business.
Movie review: 'John Wick 4' throws gauntlet for action movie competition
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'John Wick 4' throws gauntlet for action movie competition
LOS ANGELES, March 13 (UPI) -- "John Wick: Chapter 4," in theaters March 24, raises the bar yet again for what action movies, filmmakers and performers can achieve when working at their highest level.
Michelle Yeoh, Ruth Carter, Indian filmmakers make history with Oscar firsts
Movies // 2 days ago
Michelle Yeoh, Ruth Carter, Indian filmmakers make history with Oscar firsts
March 13 (UPI) -- The 2023 Oscars featured several historic firsts, including wins for Michelle Yeoh, Ruth Carter, "Naatu Naatu" and Guillermo Del Toro.
Halle Bailey sings, saves Prince Eric In 'Little Mermaid' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Halle Bailey sings, saves Prince Eric In 'Little Mermaid' trailer
March 13 (UPI) -- Halle Bailey stars as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric in the trailer for "The Little Mermaid."
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big
Movies // 3 days ago
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big
March 12 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "All Quiet On the Western Front" were the big winners at the 95th Academy Awards presentation at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday.
'Scream VI' tops North American box office with $44.5M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Scream VI' tops North American box office with $44.5M
March 12 (UPI) -- "Scream VI" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $44.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies
Movies // 5 days ago
Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies
March 11 (UPI) -- The Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," was named the Worst Picture of 2022 when Razzie Awards "winners" were announced early Saturday.
'Champions' star Kaitlin Olson: Happy lives are made of little wins
Movies // 5 days ago
'Champions' star Kaitlin Olson: Happy lives are made of little wins
NEW YORK, March 10 (UPI) -- Kaitlin Olson stars as Alex, a Shakespearean actress who devotes her life to her brother, Johnny, in "Champions," in theaters Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer, dies at 71
Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer, dies at 71
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson
Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement