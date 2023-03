Star Jenna Ortega arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on March 6, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Scream VI is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $44.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Creed III with $27.5 million, followed by 65 at No. 3 with $12.3 million, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at No. 4 with $7 million and Cocaine Bear at No. 5 with $6.2 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Jesus Revolution at No. 6 with $5.18 million, Champions at No. 7 with $5.15 million, Avatar: The Way of Water at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 9 with $1.7 million and Operation Fortune at No. 10 with $1.3 million.