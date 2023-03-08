Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 8, 2023 / 11:00 AM

'Murder Mystery 2' clip: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler land on an island

By UPI Staff
1/6
Left to right, Zurin Villanueva, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Adam Sandler, Enrique Arce star in a scene from "Murder Mystery 2." Photo courtesy of Scott Yamano/Netflix
Left to right, Zurin Villanueva, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Adam Sandler, Enrique Arce star in a scene from "Murder Mystery 2." Photo courtesy of Scott Yamano/Netflix

March 8 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler land on a tropical island and are greeted by their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) and his wife-to-be Claudette Joubert (Mélanie Laurent), in a new clip from their rom-com Murder Mystery 2.

Advertisement

The film follows married couple Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston) Spitz, who, after solving their first crime four years ago, become full-time detectives and are opening their own agency.

Trouble ensues when they fly to a private island for Maharaja's wedding as the groom is kidnapped for ransom. The Spitzes' have to figure out which wedding guest is involved.

Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Danny Boon also star.

The original Murder Mystery film, which premiered on Netflix in 2019, was a success and topped Netflix's list of its most popular releases that year.

Murder Mystery 2 will stream on March 31.

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler attend 'Murder Mystery' premiere

From left to right, Jackie Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler walk the black carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Murder Mystery 2' trailer: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston head to Paris Adam Sandler to be presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3

Latest Headlines

Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek added to Oscars presenters list
Movies // 2 hours ago
Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek added to Oscars presenters list
March 8 (UPI) -- Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain and John Cho have joined the lineup of presenters for Sundays Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Movie review: 'Scream VI' exacerbates franchise frustrations
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: 'Scream VI' exacerbates franchise frustrations
LOS ANGELES, March 8 (UPI) -- "Scream VI" doubles down on the worst impulses of the series' fifth entry and has completely lost the thread on meta slasher movie horror-comedy.
Movie review: 'Champions' is pleasant, if not hilarious
Movies // 19 hours ago
Movie review: 'Champions' is pleasant, if not hilarious
LOS ANGELES, March 7 (UPI) -- "Champions" gives a disabled cast empowering and endearing roles in a formulaic, but nevertheless uplifting sports movie.
Hayden Panettiere attends 'Scream VI' premiere after brother's death
Movies // 1 day ago
Hayden Panettiere attends 'Scream VI' premiere after brother's death
March 7 (UPI) -- "Heroes" and "Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere attended Monday's "Scream VI" premiere in New York two weeks after her brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died of an enlarged heart at the age of 28.
Ana de Armas rescues Chris Evans in 'Ghosted' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ana de Armas rescues Chris Evans in 'Ghosted' trailer
March 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Ghosted" on Monday. Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in the action-comedy.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go on an adventure in 'Mutant Mayhem' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go on an adventure in 'Mutant Mayhem' trailer
March 6 (UPI) -- The trailer for the upcoming "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" movie has been released. The movie comes out on August 4.
'Creed III' tops the North American box office with $58.7M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Creed III' tops the North American box office with $58.7M
March 5 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan's "Rocky" spinoff "Creed III" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $58.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
Movies // 1 month ago
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Nine-year-old "Knock at the Cabin" star Kristen Cui shares her Hollywood dreams and describes how director M. Night Shyamalan gets performances out of young actors.
Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone sign up for 'Ninja Turtles' voice roles
Movies // 2 days ago
Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone sign up for 'Ninja Turtles' voice roles
March 5 (UPI) -- Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph have signed up for voice roles in the upcoming animated movie, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."
'Everything,' 'Abbott,' 'Bear' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
Movies // 3 days ago
'Everything,' 'Abbott,' 'Bear' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
March 5 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was the big winner at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking the top prize for Best Feature Film and several other trophies, in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Movie review: 'Champions' is pleasant, if not hilarious
Movie review: 'Champions' is pleasant, if not hilarious
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Hate, anti-Semitism 'is the path of the weak'
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Hate, anti-Semitism 'is the path of the weak'
Hulu scraps 'Devil in the White City' series after Keanu Reeves, Todd Field exits
Hulu scraps 'Devil in the White City' series after Keanu Reeves, Todd Field exits
Hayden Panettiere attends 'Scream VI' premiere after brother's death
Hayden Panettiere attends 'Scream VI' premiere after brother's death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement