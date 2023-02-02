Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated at 12:49 PM

'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Wen (Kristen Crui) tries to keep the strangers out in "Knock at the Cabin." Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures
Wen (Kristen Crui) tries to keep the strangers out in "Knock at the Cabin." Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Knock at the Cabin, in theaters Friday, is 9-year-old Kristen Cui's first movie. Kristen, who appeared in CaliStar's Don't Give Up music video, said she's always wanted to act.

"I've always had this interest because I wanted to see myself on a billboard and on a TV screen," Kristen told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

Knock at the Cabin was also the first movie for which Kristen auditioned. She said she had a Zoom call with director M. Night Shyamalan after he saw her audition tape, telling her that her dream was about to come true.

"I just can't believe I'm here sitting in this very chair talking to you right now," Kristen said. "It's hard to believe."

Kristen plays Wen, the adopted daughter of Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge). Leonard (Dave Bautista) brings three followers to invade the family's cabin and tell them they will be responsible for deciding humanity' fate in the apocalypse.

Shyamalan has a strong track record of directing child actors. Haley Joel Osment received an Oscar nomination for Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense.

Advertisement

Signs starred young Abigail Breslin and Rory Culkin. After Earth featured Jaden Smith, and The Visit had Olivia DeJonge and Ed Oxenbould.

The early Shyamalan films were made before Kristen was born. Working with Shyamalan, she learned how he communicated with young actors.

"There was something that he always said, 'Think the thoughts,'" Cui said. "He could help you literally sink into your character."

Wen is the first character to meet Leonard and at one point, he picks her up and carries her. Kristen recalled rising to Bautista's level.

"It felt a bit high and tall, but he's very nice and he's an excellent actor," Kristen said. "He's very gentle. So there was really nothing to worry about."

One of Leonard's gang is played by Rupert Grint. Kristen said she had not begun the Harry Potter series before filming Knock at the Cabin, so she did not get a chance to talk to Grint about his role in the films as Ron Weasley.

The film also flashes back to when Eric and Andrew adopted Wen from an orphanage. She still has a scar from cleft lip surgery, which Kristen said was quick to place on her face every day before filming.

Advertisement

"I think it took like 13 minutes or something," Kristen said.

Knock's filming location in Pennsylvania wasn't too far from Kristen's home in Queens, N.Y. Kristen said she hopes to continue working, but until her next role she is attending fourth grade.

"I'm excited to see what's next," Kristen said. "When I'm not shooting, I'm just in school."

Read More

Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting Sundance movie review: 'Cassandro' celebrates joy, progress in wrestling Sundance movie review: 'Rye Lane' is a hilarious, romantic day trip

Latest Headlines

Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone sign up for 'Ninja Turtles' voice roles
Movies // 1 hour ago
Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone sign up for 'Ninja Turtles' voice roles
March 5 (UPI) -- Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph have signed up for voice roles in the upcoming animated movie, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."
'Everything,' 'Abbott,' 'Bear' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Everything,' 'Abbott,' 'Bear' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
March 5 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was the big winner at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking the top prize for Best Feature Film and several other trophies, in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday.
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' to premiere on Peacock March 10
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' to premiere on Peacock March 10
March 4 (UPI) -- The animated blockbuster, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," is set to make its streaming premiere on Peacock on March 10.
Garcelle Beauvais hopes 'Black Girl Missing' helps find women who disappeared
Movies // 2 days ago
Garcelle Beauvais hopes 'Black Girl Missing' helps find women who disappeared
LOS ANGELES, March 3 (UPI) -- Garcelle Beauvais said she hopes her Lifetime movie "Black Girl Missing," premiering Saturday, helps people understand why missing Black women and children cases receive less attention, and she wants to change that.
Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson take on ghosts in 'Haunted Mansion' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson take on ghosts in 'Haunted Mansion' trailer
March 3 (UPI) -- Disney has released the first teaser for its upcoming supernatural comedy, "Haunted Mansion," which was inspired by one of its most popular theme park attractions.
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan to be Oscars presenters
Movies // 2 days ago
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan to be Oscars presenters
March 3 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Michael B. Jordan have been announced as presenters at the Oscars ceremony celebrating excellence in cinema on March 12.
John Cena, Awkwafina, Simu Liu to star in 'Grand Death Lotto' movie
Movies // 2 days ago
John Cena, Awkwafina, Simu Liu to star in 'Grand Death Lotto' movie
March 3 (UPI) -- John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu have signed on to star in director Paul Feig's action-comedy "Grand Death Lotto" for Amazon Studios.
Mia Wasikowska, Eric Bana adapted to unpredictable 'Blueback' conditions
Movies // 2 days ago
Mia Wasikowska, Eric Bana adapted to unpredictable 'Blueback' conditions
LOS ANGELES, March 3 (UPI) -- "Blueback" stars Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana described the pros and cons of the Australian coast where they filmed in the ocean.
AAFCA Awards: Will Smith accepts Beacon award for 'Emancipation'
Movies // 3 days ago
AAFCA Awards: Will Smith accepts Beacon award for 'Emancipation'
March 2 (UPI) -- Will Smith won the Beacon Award for "Emancipation" from the African American Film Critics Association.
Michael B. Jordan 'felt the most alive' directing 'Creed III'
Movies // 3 days ago
Michael B. Jordan 'felt the most alive' directing 'Creed III'
LOS ANGELES, March 2 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan discusses how directing "Creed III" brought his dreams to life, and co-stars Jonathan Majors and Mila Davis-Kent discuss their collaboration with Jordan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saving Private Ryan,' 'True Romance' actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'True Romance' actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61
Garcelle Beauvais hopes 'Black Girl Missing' helps find women who disappeared
Garcelle Beauvais hopes 'Black Girl Missing' helps find women who disappeared
What to stream this weekend: 'Triangle of Sadness,' live Chris Rock special
What to stream this weekend: 'Triangle of Sadness,' live Chris Rock special
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' to premiere on Peacock March 10
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' to premiere on Peacock March 10
'Everything,' 'Abbott,' 'Bear' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
'Everything,' 'Abbott,' 'Bear' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement