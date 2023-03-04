'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' to premiere on Peacock March 10

1/5

Left to right, Harvey Guillen, Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Wagner Moura arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on December 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The animated blockbuster, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, is set to make its streaming premiere on Peacock on March 10. The Shrek spinoff features Antonio Banderas voicing the titular feline swashbuckler. Advertisement

The vocal ensemble also includes Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillen, Florence Pugh and Olivia Colman.

The film was released in theaters in December. It has earned about $445 million at the global box office.