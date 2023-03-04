'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' to premiere on Peacock March 10

March 4 (UPI) -- The animated blockbuster, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, is set to make its streaming premiere on Peacock on March 10.
The Shrek spinoff features Antonio Banderas voicing the titular feline swashbuckler.
The vocal ensemble also includes Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillen, Florence Pugh and Olivia Colman.
The film was released in theaters in December. It has earned about $445 million at the global box office.