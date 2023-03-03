Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan to be Oscars presenters

March 3 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Michael B. Jordan have been announced as presenters at the Oscars ceremony celebrating excellence in cinema on March 12.

Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars. Advertisement Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/U87WDh88MR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2023

Other celebrities slated to hand out statuettes are Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the gala, which will air live on ABC.

Everything Everywhere All At Once goes into the competition with a leading 11 Oscars.

All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin followed close behind with nine nods apiece.