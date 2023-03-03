Trending
March 3, 2023

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan to be Oscars presenters

By Karen Butler
1/5
Dwayne Johnson, pictured here with wife Lauren Hashian, has been confirmed as a presenter at the upcoming Oscars gala. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dwayne Johnson, pictured here with wife Lauren Hashian, has been confirmed as a presenter at the upcoming Oscars gala. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Michael B. Jordan have been announced as presenters at the Oscars ceremony celebrating excellence in cinema on March 12.

Other celebrities slated to hand out statuettes are Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the gala, which will air live on ABC.

Everything Everywhere All At Once goes into the competition with a leading 11 Oscars.

All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin followed close behind with nine nods apiece.
