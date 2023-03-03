John Cena, Awkwafina, Simu Liu to star in 'Grand Death Lotto' movie

March 3 (UPI) -- John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu have signed on to star in director Paul Feig's action-comedy Grand Death Lotto for Amazon Studios.

"The rules for everyone's favorite game of chance have changed. Thanks @AmazonStudios for punching this ticket to a crazy ride! Would you play? Could you win? GDL!" Cena tweeted Thursday.

The rules for everyone's favorite game of chance have changed. Thanks @AmazonStudios for punching this ticket to a crazy ride! Would you play? Could you win? GDL! https://t.co/lz1khatiKM— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 2, 2023

"In the very near future, the Grand Lottery has been established in economically challenged California. The only catch? Kill the winner before sundown and you can legally claim their prize," the streaming service said in a synopsis Thursday.

"New LA transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (John Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel's protection rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission."