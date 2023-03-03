Trending
March 3, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Mia Wasikowska, Eric Bana adapted to unpredictable 'Blueback' conditions

By Fred Topel
Abbey (Mia Wasikowska) returns to her home in "Blueback." Photo courtesy of Quiver Distribution
Abbey (Mia Wasikowska) returns to her home in "Blueback." Photo courtesy of Quiver Distribution

LOS ANGELES, March 3 (UPI) -- Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana said filming Blueback, in theaters Friday, in Bremer Bay and Exmouth, Australia, required adapting to the stormy coastline.

"There'd be days where you'd wake up, look out the window and you think, 'We're not going to get any filming done today. That's going to chop us up,'" Bana told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "The next day it would be calm."

Based on the book by Tim Winton, Blueback stars Wasikowska as Abbey, a marine biologist who returns home after her mother has a stroke. Returning to her coastal town brings back memories of growing up with Dora (Radha Mitchell), her wildlife activist mom.

Bana, 54, plays Macka, a sailor who assists Dora and young Abbey (Ariel Donoghue and Ilsa Fogg).

Wasikowska, 33, said she experienced seasickness and did not find Kwell tablets very helpful with the "hovering nausea" she felt. Fortunately, the choppy water only caused minor disruptions in her scenes.

"Every time we'd set up a shot with the camera on another boat, our boat would have drifted," Wasikowska said. "Then it was a whole thing of trying to get the boat back. It's just sort of an extra layer of complication."

Filming Blueback, Wasikowska said she got to experience the sort of life Abbey and Dora led living around the water. For example, she recalled the generosity of a safety officer who shared his catch with the cast and crew.

"He caught a fish and he just fried it up on his little hot plate and cruised over to our boat," Wasikowska said. "You just get to experience your environment in a different way to being in a studio."

Wasikowska said she underwent "a crash course" in scuba training for her underwater scenes, spending some days diving in a pool before braving the ocean.

"I had quite a surreal experience when I'd been underwater for about 20 minutes," Wasikowska said. "I realized I hadn't been out of the air for so long ever."

Bana applied for and received a boating license. He said he may not have needed to captain Macka's boat, but he preferred to have the preparation should he need to.

"It's always better to over prepare," Bana said. "You don't always use all the skills you acquire preparing for a role, but it's always good to have."

Wasikowska moved to Sydney as an adult and said she visits the ocean frequently. Growing up in Canberra, she said her family took trips to the coast.

"Me, my brother and my sister would go mental," Wasikowska said. "The ocean was such a novelty to us. We couldn't get enough of it."

Wasikowsa and Bana said they hope Blueback's subtle environmental message connects with audiences. Abbey and Dora try to stop poachers from fishing for grouper in their cove.

Though Wasikowska did not share scenes with Fogg and Donoghue, the trio met behind the scenes. Wasikowska began to act as a teenager, but said she was impressed by her counterparts taking such a central role as their debuts, Fogg as Abbey at 15 and Donoghue as 8-year-old Abbey.

"I just had small roles," Wasikowska said. "That was such a big role for both of them at their ages, really front and center really carrying the film."

Wasikowska worked her way up to lead roles as Alice in two live-action Alice in Wonderland films, the title roles in Jane Eyre and Madame Bovary, and films like Stoker, Tracks and Crimson Peak.

She said her entire family watched Blueback, as opposed to her horror films like Stoker and Peak, and intense dramas like The Devil All the Time and Piercing.

Melbourne-born Bana enjoyed success in the Australian sketch comedy show Eric and biographical drama Chopper. Roles in Hollywood films Black Hawk Down and Hulk opened Hollywood's doors for him, too.

Bana also played intense roles in films like Munich, Deliver Us From Evil and TV's Dirty John. He said he tries to balance his roles and hopes Blueback "can be inspiring for younger people."

Wasikowska said Winton's book is an Australian classic, read by children in schools. Bana said he became aware of it when director Robert Connelly shared with Bana that he was developing an adaptation.

Part of Connelly's adaptation was to change the main character to a woman. Abbey is Abel in the Winton book, a change which Wasikowska said opens up the story of Blueback even further.

"I think that that's really great for young women," Wasikowska said.

