Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 2, 2023 / 1:17 PM

AAFCA Awards: Will Smith accepts Beacon award for 'Emancipation'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Will Smith attends the premiere of "Emancipation" in Los Angeles on November 30, 2022. The actor just made his first public acceptance speech since the Oscars last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Will Smith attends the premiere of "Emancipation" in Los Angeles on November 30, 2022. The actor just made his first public acceptance speech since the Oscars last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- In his first public speech since he won an Oscar last year for King Richard and the fallout after he slapped Chris Rock onstage, Will Smith referenced the difficulty of his work in the film Emancipation.

The film was awarded the Beacon Award for Emancipation at the 14th African American Film Critic's Association on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Apple+ movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer, Training Day) is a fictionalized version of the life of a man known as 'Whipped Peter.' He is a slave who escaped a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army in 1863.

His whip-scarred back was photographed by Army doctors.

The picture was published in Harper's that same year and helped show the horrors of slavery to the nation. Despite the film, neither Peter's eventual fate nor his last name is known.

Advertisement

"Emancipation was the most individual difficult film of my entire career," Smith said. "It's really difficult to transport a modern mind to that time period. It's difficult to imagine that, that level of inhumanity. He added, "It was the second day of shooting and 110 degrees. I was in a scene with one of the white actors, and we had our lines, and the actor decided to ad-lib.

"So, we're doing the scene. I did my line. He did his line. And then he ad-libbed and spit in the middle of my chest. If I had pearls on, I definitely would've clutched them. I wanted to say, 'Antoineeeeee,' but I stopped, and I realized that Peter couldn't have called the director."

AAFCA's Gil L. Robertson, who presented the award to Smith and Fuqua with Emancipation actress Charmaine Bingwa, said conversations about Smith attending the event started at the media junket for Emancipation. The veteran journalist is co-founder and CEO of the association, the largest collective of Black film critics in the country now celebrating its 20th anniversary. Chazz Ebert of RogerEbert.com and ESPN's Kelley Carter are both members.

"We've known each other for years and I was like 'You need to come to the show and let us see you and feel the love,'" Robertson told UPI he said to Smith. "'You might have to sit in the back of the room because you have a penalty, but you'll still feel the love,' so we laughed about that."

Advertisement

Once the AAFCA determined it would honor Emancipation with its Beacon Award, Smith agreed to accept it if director Fuqua could be there as well.

"The Beacon Award is given out to a film that serves as an example for other movies to follow," Robertson said. "AAFCA is of the opinion that those stories are critically important and that people need to be constantly reminded of that part of our lineage, so the Beacon Award shines a light on them."

He added, "There are a lot of features around Black trauma and slave stories, but the film does show a different side of what that experience was like and that's how we decided that we were going to give the film the award."

Smith appeared alone at the awards and Robertson said that despite the other stars in the room including Angela Bassett, Viola Davis and Ryan Coogler, Smith's appearance generated a positive response.

"We knew he was in the hotel and coming down but when he came into the room there was a buzz of excitement," Robertson said. "When Will comes in, it just flips it. He came and he conquered and he went," he says, emphasizing that the actor stayed at the ceremony until his category was announced.

Advertisement

As for a way forward for the actor after the infamous slap, Roberts says that he sees a path to redemption.

"I hope so. He's already had a spectacular career," he said. "I think he's attained a level of success and wealth that I'm sure he could take it and leave it at the end of the day. [But] he's made a lot of people a lot of money in this industry. I think people should forgive and it's on them whether or not whether they should forget."

He added, "I think he will have the career he wants to have."

The AAFCA also handed out awards to films including The Woman King, The Inspection, The Nanny and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Moments from Will Smith's career

Cast member Will Smith attends the premiere of "Men in Black" in Los Angeles on June 25, 1997. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Review: 'History of World' sequel updates brilliant satire for TikTok generation Robert Townsend: 'Hollywood Shuffle' comedy 'came out of pain, frustration' 'Ant-Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Latest Headlines

Michael B. Jordan 'felt the most alive' directing 'Creed III'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Michael B. Jordan 'felt the most alive' directing 'Creed III'
LOS ANGELES, March 2 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan discusses how directing "Creed III" brought his dreams to life, and co-stars Jonathan Majors and Mila Davis-Kent discuss their collaboration with Jordan.
Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove to star in Netflix's 'Mother of the Bride'
Movies // 1 day ago
Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove to star in Netflix's 'Mother of the Bride'
March 1 (UPI) -- Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt have signed on to star in the Netflix romantic-comedy, "Mother of the Bride."
Robert Townsend: 'Hollywood Shuffle' comedy 'came out of pain, frustration'
Movies // 2 days ago
Robert Townsend: 'Hollywood Shuffle' comedy 'came out of pain, frustration'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Robert Townsend looks back on his directorial debut, "Hollywood Shuffle," upon its entry into The Criterion Collection and what has and has not changed in Hollywood since 1987.
Movie review: 'Children of the Corn' loses inspiration with shock violence
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Children of the Corn' loses inspiration with shock violence
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The latest "Children of the Corn" remake has an interesting new take on young murderers on a farm, but devolves into uninspired gore and creatures.
'Ant-Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 3 days ago
'Ant-Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $32.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Prom Pact' trailer: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Manheim star in Disney+ film
Movies // 6 days ago
'Prom Pact' trailer: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Manheim star in Disney+ film
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- "Prom Pact," a romantic comedy starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim, is coming to Disney+.
Joel Courtney: 'Jesus Revolution' is a fun movie about grace, forgiveness
Movies // 6 days ago
Joel Courtney: 'Jesus Revolution' is a fun movie about grace, forgiveness
NEW YORK, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Joel Courtney says his new, faith-based film, "Jesus Revolution," offers two simple, but essential, messages: Be kind to others and give people who are different from you a chance.
New 'Lord of the Rings' films in development at Warner Bros.
Movies // 6 days ago
New 'Lord of the Rings' films in development at Warner Bros.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is developing "multiple" films based on the "Lord of the Rings" book series by J.R.R. Tolkien.
Samantha Mathis: '12 Desperate Hours' character became 'mommy bear' to captor
Movies // 6 days ago
Samantha Mathis: '12 Desperate Hours' character became 'mommy bear' to captor
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Samantha Mathis describes her character in the Lifetime "12 Desperate Hours," based on a true story, as a mother trying to nurture her captor so the hostage situation did not escalate.
'Cocaine Bear': The true story that inspired the film
Movies // 6 days ago
'Cocaine Bear': The true story that inspired the film
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Before the movie "Cocaine Bear" there was a real-life incident that inspired the comic-horror adaptation starring Keri Russell.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SZA honored with Billboard Woman of the Year Award: 'I want to be more than an artist'
SZA honored with Billboard Woman of the Year Award: 'I want to be more than an artist'
Paula Crown NYC exhibit warns about disposable plastics 'right here in front of us'
Paula Crown NYC exhibit warns about disposable plastics 'right here in front of us'
Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga braved illness, expectations in 'True Lies'
Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga braved illness, expectations in 'True Lies'
NBC updates viewers on Hoda Kotb's absence from 'Today'
NBC updates viewers on Hoda Kotb's absence from 'Today'
Movie review: 'Creed III' brings interesting new take to 'Rocky' formula
Movie review: 'Creed III' brings interesting new take to 'Rocky' formula
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement