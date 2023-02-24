1/2

Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars in the romantic comedy "Prom Pact." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the new film Prom Pact. The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Friday featuring Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim. Advertisement

Prom Pact follows Mandy Yang (Lee), a high school senior whose lifelong dream is to attend Harvard.

"When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors -- popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper) whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard," an official description reads.

Manheim plays Ben, Mandy's best friend and fellow outsider.

Monique Green, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki, Chelah Horsdal, David S. Jung, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Margaret Cho also star.

Prom Pact is written by Anthony Lombardo and directed by Anya Adams (Ginny and Georgia). Adams also executive produces with Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Julie Bowen and Rachael Field.

Advertisement

The film premieres March 30 on Disney Channel and March 31 on Disney+.

Lee is known for Andi Mack and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., while Manheim stars in the Zombies films.