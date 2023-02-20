Advertisement
Feb. 20, 2023 / 10:51 AM

'Through My Window 2' coming to Netflix in June

By Annie Martin
"Through My Window: Across the Sea," a Spanish teen romance film starring Julio Peña and Clara Galle, is coming to Netflix. Photo by Michael Oats/Netflix
"Through My Window: Across the Sea," a Spanish teen romance film starring Julio Peña and Clara Galle, is coming to Netflix. Photo by Michael Oats/Netflix

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Through My Window 2 is coming to Netflix in June.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for the film, Through My Window: Across the Sea, on Monday.

Across the Sea is a sequel to the film Through My Window, released in February 2022. The film series is based on the Ariana Godoy novel Through My Window.

The first movie is a Spanish teen romance film that follows the love story between Ares (Julio Peña), the heir to a wealthy empire, and Raquel (Clara Galle), a student and aspiring author.

Across the Sea opens with Ares (Peña) and Raquel (Galle) spending the summer on the Catalonian coast.

The film will see the couple "find that their long-distance relationship is more challenging than they thought -- especially with new people in the picture. Andrea Chaparro, Ivan Lapadula and Carla Tous join the cast and add new twists to the young lovers' relationship, while characters we already know, including Raquel's friend Yoshi (Guillermo Lasheras) and Area' unpredictable brothers Artemis (Eric Masip) and Apolo (Hugo Arbués), also return to ensure Ares and Raquel meet drama at every corner," an official synopsis reads.

Through My Window: Across the Sea premieres June 23 on Netflix.

