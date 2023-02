1/5

Dan Kwan (L) and Daniel Scheinert appear backstage after wining the Best Director award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 75th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for helming Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Directors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday. Charlotte Wells scored the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director for Aftersun. Advertisement

Statuettes were handed out for excellence in television categories, as well.

Sam Levinson took home the trophy for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for Euphoria, Bill Hader won for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for Barry and the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series went to Helen Shaver for Station's Eleven.

Comedian and filmmaker Judd Apatow hosted the ceremony for the fourth time.