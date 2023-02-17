Tina Fey, Tim Meadows to return for 'Mean Girls' musical film

1/5

Tina Fey (pictured) and Tim Meadows will reprise their "Mean Girls" roles in a movie musical based on the original film. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will return for the Mean Girls musical film. Fey, who wrote and starred in the original 2004 movie, shared the news during Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Advertisement

Fey said she and Meadows will reprise their roles of Ms. Sharon Norbury and Principal Ron Duvall in the new film.

"We're starting March 6th. We have an amazing cast. I'm super excited about this cast. Reneé Rapp from Sex Lives of College Girls and is a pop star, is going to play Regina George. Angourie Rice, who you may know from Mare of Easttown and Senior Year, she's gonna play Cady," the actress and comedian said.

"And also, me and Tim Meadows are going to be back," she added. "Teachers work forever. I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan's Island would be at a trade show and you'd be like, 'Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.' That's my goal."

In addition, Auli'i Cravalho will play Janis, while Jaquel Spivey will portray Damian.

Advertisement

The original Mean Girls opened in 2004 and starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried. Fey previously adapted the film as a stage musical that opened on Broadway in 2018.

Fey is also working on a new stand-up comedy tour with her longtime friend and frequent collaborator Amy Poehler. The tour begins April 28 in Washington, D.C., and ends June 10 in Atlantic City, N.J.