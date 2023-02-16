Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 16, 2023 / 3:33 PM

The final trailer for 'John Wick 4' shows assassin in global peril

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Keanu Reeves attends the Japan premiere for "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" in Tokyo on September 2019. The final trailer for "John Wick 4" was released this week in advance of the film coming in March. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Keanu Reeves attends the Japan premiere for "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" in Tokyo on September 2019. The final trailer for "John Wick 4" was released this week in advance of the film coming in March. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The final trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, shows Keanu Reeves, who plays the titular character in the franchise being chased and hunted down by seemingly everyone. In the highly stylized video, set to a reworked version of the Nas song "Got Yourself A Gun," Wick is shown both creating and avoiding mayhem around the globe.

Lionsgate has dubbed this "Wick Week," dropping more hints and clues about the movie until releasing the trailer on Thursday. Chad Stahelski returns to the director's chair and this trailer is an update from the one released last November.

We first see Laurence Fishburne's character, the Bowery King, holding out a suit jacket for the beleaguered anti-hero, and asking '42 regular, wasn't it?'" Then, after more global visuals, the trailer cuts to Ian McShane's character saying, "And so it begins."

Advertisement

It then moves through scenes of a global path of violence in which Wick must outshoot and outmaneuver his opponents, The High Table. Though his weaponry and that of those looking to kill him are impressive, at the very end of the trailer, it's a dog that comes to Wick's aid in a timely fashion by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Stahelski, the stuntman turned director, who worked with Reeves and the Wachowski sisters on the Matrix films said they are the inspiration for much of the style and feel of the Wick movies.

When asked how the directing sisters informed his work, Stahelski told Wired, "Attention to detail, world-building, and having ideas as nourishment in your entertainment. That exists in John Wick 4 too-the idea of freedom, the idea of choice with rules and consequences. How are you trying to break out of the system? John Wick has got a cool thing because everyone is bad. They're bad people. But they're also super moral and ethical. Well, not even ethical, but there's a code. You root for John Wick."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters March 24.

Watch the trailer below:

Advertisement

Read More

'Tetris' trailer: Taron Egerton secures rights to 'perfect game' Movie review: 'Ant-Man 3' fumbles comedy, sci-fi 'Guardians of the Galaxy' take 'one last ride' in 'Vol. 3' trailer

Latest Headlines

'Tetris' trailer: Taron Egerton secures rights to 'perfect game'
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Tetris' trailer: Taron Egerton secures rights to 'perfect game'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Tetris," a new film starring Taron Egerton, Toby Jones and Nikita Yefremov, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Kill Boksoon' trailer: Jeon Do-yeon plays single mom and assassin
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Kill Boksoon' trailer: Jeon Do-yeon plays single mom and assassin
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Kill Boksoon," a South Korean action-thriller directed by Byun Sung-hyun, is coming to Netflix in March.
'Creed III': Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors face off in final trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Creed III': Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors face off in final trailer
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Creed III," a new film in the "Rocky" franchise starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, opens in theaters in March. Watch the new trailer.
First image of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in 'Joker' sequel released
Movies // 1 day ago
First image of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in 'Joker' sequel released
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The first image has been released of Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in director Todd Phillips' "Joker" sequel, "Folie a Deux."
Emma Corrin to play villain in 'Deadpool 3'
Movies // 2 days ago
Emma Corrin to play villain in 'Deadpool 3'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "The Crown" actor Emma Corrin will star with Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel film "Deadpool 3."
Movie review: 'Ant-Man 3' fumbles comedy, sci-fi
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Ant-Man 3' fumbles comedy, sci-fi
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" exiles its heroes to a realm of intangible digital backgrounds and comedy that misses the point of its own setup.
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' poster teases film adaptation
Movies // 3 days ago
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' poster teases film adaptation
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," a new film based on the Judy Blume novel, opens in theaters in April.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer shows more of Pete Davidson's Mirage
Movies // 3 days ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer shows more of Pete Davidson's Mirage
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new 'Transformers' trailer shows more of Mirage, who becomes the Porsche Carrera. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is in theaters in June.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': Harrison Ford takes on Mads Mikkelsen in Super Bowl trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': Harrison Ford takes on Mads Mikkelsen in Super Bowl trailer
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," a new film starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, opens in theaters in June.
'Guardians of the Galaxy' take 'one last ride' in 'Vol. 3' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
'Guardians of the Galaxy' take 'one last ride' in 'Vol. 3' trailer
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista, opens in theaters in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Raquel Welch dies at 82
Raquel Welch dies at 82
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share family photo with their 3 kids
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share family photo with their 3 kids
First image of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in 'Joker' sequel released
First image of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in 'Joker' sequel released
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
'True Detective' photo features Jodie Foster, Kali Reis in Season 4
'True Detective' photo features Jodie Foster, Kali Reis in Season 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement