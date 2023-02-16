'Tetris' trailer: Taron Egerton secures rights to 'perfect game'

1/5

Taron Egerton stars in the new film "Tetris." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new film Tetris. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Taron Egerton. Advertisement

Tetris explores how Henk Rogers (Egerton) secured the rights to the iconic video game Tetris, created by software engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984.

"Henk Rogers discovers Tetris in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses," an official synopsis reads.

The film is described as "a Cold War-era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish."

Toby Jones, Roger Allam, Anthony Boyle, Togo Igawa, Ken Yamamura, Ben Miles, Matthew Marsh and Rick Yune also star.

Tetris is written by Noah Pink and directed by Jon S. Baird. The real-life Rogers and Pajitnov are among the executive producers.

Tetris premieres March 31 on Apple TV+.

Egerton is known for playing Eggsy in the Kingsman movies and Elton John in Rocketman.