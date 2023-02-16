Trending
Feb. 16, 2023

'Kill Boksoon' trailer: Jeon Do-yeon plays single mom and assassin

By Annie Martin

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Kill Boksoon.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the South Korean action-thriller Wednesday featuring Jeon Do-yeon.

Kill Boksoon follows Gil Bok-soon (Jeon), a single mom and expert assassin. The trailer features a conversation between Bok-soon's daughter and one of her work associates.

"At work, she's a renowned assassin. At home, she's a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That's easy. It's parenting that's the hard part," an official description reads.

Sol Kyung-gu, Esom and Koo Kyo-hwan also star.

Kill Boksoon is written and directed by Byun Sung-hyun (The Merciless, Kingmaker).

The film will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and start streaming March 31 on Netflix.

