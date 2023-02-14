Emma Corrin to play villain in 'Deadpool 3'

1/5

Emma Corrin will star with Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel film "Deadpool 3." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Deadpool 3. Deadline reported Tuesday that Corrin, 27, will star with Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming Marvel film. Advertisement

Details about Corrin's character are being kept under wraps, although sources said they will play the villain.

Corrin joins Reynolds, who will return as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman, who will reprise his role of Logan, aka Wolverine.

Reynolds confirmed Corrin's casting on Twitter.

"New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing... Welcome, Emma Corrin!" he wrote.

Deadpool 3 is a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), based on the Marvel Comics character. The new film is written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and directed by Shawn Levy.

Deadpool 3 is slated for release in November 2024.

Corrin is known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4. They also recently starred with Harry Styles in the film My Policeman.