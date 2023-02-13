1/5

Dominique Fishback attends the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 15, 2023. She is one of the stars of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," heading to theaters in June. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh movie in the Transformers franchise. Due June 9, it stars Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos. In the new trailer, more of the character of Mirage, voiced by Pete Davidson, is revealed. Rise of the Beasts, the sequel to 2018's Bumblebee, takes place in Brooklyn in 1994 and is based on characters from the animated series Beast Wars. Steve Caple Jr., who helmed Creed II will direct and Dan Cullen will return as the voice of Optimus Prime. Advertisement

"In our particular film, they are prehistoric animals who travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth," Caple Jr. said to UPI via a virtual press conference for the movie in 2021.

In Beast Wars, robots can disguise themselves as animals. The good guys are the Maximals, and the Bad Guys are the Predicons and Terrorcons. They join the Autobots and the Decepticons in the new movie.

The 'Big Game' trailer, which first aired during Super Bowl LVII, shows new footage of Mirage, who transforms into a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8.

Fishback and Ramos play Elena and Noah, human archeologists who uncover the existence of the Autobots and the worlds that they, the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons collide in.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also includes the debut of Optimus Primal, voiced by Ron Perlman, Scourge (Peter Dinklage), and Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh as Airazor.