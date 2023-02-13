Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh movie in the Transformers franchise. Due June 9, it stars Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos. In the new trailer, more of the character of Mirage, voiced by Pete Davidson, is revealed.
Rise of the Beasts, the sequel to 2018's Bumblebee, takes place in Brooklyn in 1994 and is based on characters from the animated series Beast Wars. Steve Caple Jr., who helmed Creed II will direct and Dan Cullen will return as the voice of Optimus Prime.