Feb. 13, 2023 / 11:33 AM

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': Harrison Ford takes on Mads Mikkelsen in Super Bowl trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Harrison Ford reprises Indiana Jones in the new film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm is teasing the new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The studio shared a trailer for the action-adventure film Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford reprise his role of archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones for a fifth and final time.

The new movie will see Indy (Ford) and his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridger), take on Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi now working for NASA.

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones and Boyd Holbrook also star.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and James Mangold, and directed by Mangold. Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serve as executive producers.

The film is the fifth in the Indiana Jones series and the first since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, released in 2008.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters June 30.

Ford also stars with Jason Segel in the new Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

