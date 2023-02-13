1/5

Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio shared a trailer for the superhero movie Sunday during Super Bowl LVII. Advertisement

The preview shows the Guardians reunite for "one last ride" as they take on the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a new villain with a connection to Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) past.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Elizabeth Debicki also star.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn.

The film is a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and opens in theaters May 5.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the most-anticipated film of 2023, according to Fandango. Other popular upcoming movies include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and John Wick: Chapter 4.