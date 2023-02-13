Advertisement
Feb. 13, 2023 / 10:41 AM

'Guardians of the Galaxy' take 'one last ride' in 'Vol. 3' trailer

By Annie Martin
Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The studio shared a trailer for the superhero movie Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

The preview shows the Guardians reunite for "one last ride" as they take on the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a new villain with a connection to Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) past.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Elizabeth Debicki also star.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn.

The film is a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and opens in theaters May 5.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the most-anticipated film of 2023, according to Fandango. Other popular upcoming movies include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer

Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer
Movies // 15 hours ago
Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a 3-minute trailer for "The Flash" on Sunday.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $8.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.
Kristen Stewart to play acclaimed writer Susan Sontag in biopic
Movies // 2 days ago
Kristen Stewart to play acclaimed writer Susan Sontag in biopic
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart will take on the life of Susan Sontag in a new biopic tentatively titled "Sontag."
J-Hope records, performs in 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
J-Hope records, performs in 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary trailer
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "J-Hope in the Box," a new film about K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope, is coming to Disney+.
'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser
Movies // 2 days ago
'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," a fantasy adventure film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, opens in March.
'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel takes on Jason Momoa
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel takes on Jason Momoa
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Fast X," a new film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise starring Vin Diesel, opens in theaters in May.
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Movies // 3 days ago
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Kara Robinson Chamberlain said the Lifetime movie about her experience, "The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story," helped her unbury emotions she'd blocked from her kidnapping.
In 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' trailer Idris Elba tracks a sociopathic killer
Movies // 3 days ago
In 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' trailer Idris Elba tracks a sociopathic killer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Idris Elba returns as British detective John Luther in "Luther: The Fallen Sun." The character gets the Netflix movie treatment after five seasons on the BBC show "Luther."
Owen Wilson stars in new teaser trailer for 'Paint'
Movies // 3 days ago
Owen Wilson stars in new teaser trailer for 'Paint'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Owen Wilson appears in the trailer for "Paint" which is drawing comparisons to the TV painter Bob Ross' life, though its not a biopic.
'Air' trailer: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck bring Michael Jordan to Nike
Movies // 3 days ago
'Air' trailer: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck bring Michael Jordan to Nike
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Air," a new film exploring the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan, opens in theaters in April.
