Feb. 13, 2023 / 1:45 PM

'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' poster teases film adaptation

By Annie Martin
Abby Ryder Fortson plays Margaret in the new film "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is teasing its Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret adaptation.

The studio shared a poster for the film featuring Abby Ryder Fortson.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is based on the Judy Blume novel of the same name. The film follows Margaret Simon (Fortson), a preteen whose life is upended when her family moves to New Jersey.

"11-year-old Margaret is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn't happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets," an official description reads.

The poster introduces Fortson as Margaret.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. The film opens in theaters April 28.

Fortson is known for playing Cassie Lang in the Marvel films Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

