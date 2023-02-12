Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer

1/3

A trailer for Ezra Miller's movie "The Flash" was released on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a 3-minute trailer for The Flash on Sunday. Set for release on June 16, the movie stars Justice League alum Ezra Miller as the titular super hero. Advertisement

"Worlds collide in 'The Flash' when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to," said a synopsis accompanying the clip on YouTube.

"That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Sunday's preview featured two versions of Miller's Barry/The Flash facing off against Michael Shannon as Zod, and joining forces with Michael Keaton as Batman and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne.

Advertisement

Sasha Calle, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons and Antje Traue co-star in the DC Comics adaptation.