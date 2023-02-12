Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 12, 2023 / 7:14 PM

Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer

By Karen Butler
1/3
A trailer for Ezra Miller's movie "The Flash" was released on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A trailer for Ezra Miller's movie "The Flash" was released on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a 3-minute trailer for The Flash on Sunday.

Set for release on June 16, the movie stars Justice League alum Ezra Miller as the titular super hero.

Advertisement

"Worlds collide in 'The Flash' when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to," said a synopsis accompanying the clip on YouTube.

"That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Sunday's preview featured two versions of Miller's Barry/The Flash facing off against Michael Shannon as Zod, and joining forces with Michael Keaton as Batman and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne.

Advertisement

Sasha Calle, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons and Antje Traue co-star in the DC Comics adaptation.

Read More

Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people Filmmakers: 'Big Horn' shines light on missing, murdered Indigenous women Cast, creators call 'The Ark' an optimistic space odyssey Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye'

Latest Headlines

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $8.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.
Kristen Stewart to play acclaimed writer Susan Sontag in biopic
Movies // 2 days ago
Kristen Stewart to play acclaimed writer Susan Sontag in biopic
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart will take on the life of Susan Sontag in a new biopic tentatively titled "Sontag."
J-Hope records, performs in 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
J-Hope records, performs in 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary trailer
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "J-Hope in the Box," a new film about K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope, is coming to Disney+.
'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser
Movies // 2 days ago
'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," a fantasy adventure film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, opens in March.
'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel takes on Jason Momoa
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel takes on Jason Momoa
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Fast X," a new film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise starring Vin Diesel, opens in theaters in May.
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Movies // 2 days ago
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Kara Robinson Chamberlain said the Lifetime movie about her experience, "The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story," helped her unbury emotions she'd blocked from her kidnapping.
In 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' trailer Idris Elba tracks a sociopathic killer
Movies // 3 days ago
In 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' trailer Idris Elba tracks a sociopathic killer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Idris Elba returns as British detective John Luther in "Luther: The Fallen Sun." The character gets the Netflix movie treatment after five seasons on the BBC show "Luther."
Owen Wilson stars in new teaser trailer for 'Paint'
Movies // 3 days ago
Owen Wilson stars in new teaser trailer for 'Paint'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Owen Wilson appears in the trailer for "Paint" which is drawing comparisons to the TV painter Bob Ross' life, though its not a biopic.
'Air' trailer: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck bring Michael Jordan to Nike
Movies // 3 days ago
'Air' trailer: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck bring Michael Jordan to Nike
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Air," a new film exploring the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan, opens in theaters in April.
'Scream VI': Jenna Ortega is on the run in Super Bowl teaser trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Scream VI': Jenna Ortega is on the run in Super Bowl teaser trailer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Scream VI," a new horror movie starring Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox and Melissa Barrera, opens in theaters in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery
Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement