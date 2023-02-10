Trending
Feb. 10, 2023 / 1:49 PM

J-Hope records, performs in 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary trailer

By Annie Martin
"J-Hope in the Box," a new film about K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope, is coming to Disney+. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
"J-Hope in the Box," a new film about K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope, is coming to Disney+. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the new documentary J-Hope in the Box.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Thursday featuring South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope.

J-Hope in the Box explores the making of J-Hope's debut solo album, Jack in the Box, a private listening party for the album, and his 2022 Lollapalooza performance.

The trailer shows J-Hope, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS, recording his solo album and performing.

"It's the first time I'm doing everything myself, starting from one to ten," the star says. "Maybe you can feel my excitement and worries through my music."

"The fire I've lit on my passion was actually arson. No one expected it to be out of control," he adds.

J-Hope released Jack in the Box and a music video for the song "Arson" in July. The singer was the first member of BTS to release a solo album.

BTS announced in September that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

J-Hope in the Box premieres Feb. 17 on Disney+ and Weverse.

Disney+ previously released the BTS concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- LA.

