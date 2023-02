1/5

Left to right, "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Kornbread, Gottmik, Symone and Kerri Colby attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony has been scheduled for May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Winners of the fan-voted prizes will be announced in dozens of categories celebrating movies and television, both scripted and reality. Advertisement

No host has been announced yet.

The 2022 show took place in June with Vanessa Hudgens as emcee.

Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home -- both starring Zendaya -- were the year's big winners in scripted TV and film.

Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez and RuPaul scored top honors in the unscripted categories.