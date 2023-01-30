Trending
Jan. 30, 2023 / 2:02 PM

Jafaar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, to play late singer in new film

By Annie Martin
Late pop star Michael Jackson, pictured in March 2009, is the subject of the new biopic "Michael." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Late pop star Michael Jackson, pictured in March 2009, is the subject of the new biopic "Michael." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Jaafar Jackson will play his late uncle, pop star Michael Jackson, in a new film.

Antoine Fuqua, who will direct the biopic, announced Jaafar Jackson's casting in an Instagram post Monday.

"Proud to announce @jaarfarjackson as Michael -- the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon," Fuqua wrote.

Jaafar Jackson confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"I'm humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon," he wrote.

Jaafar Jackson is a singer and songwriter who is the son of Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. Jermaine Jackson is the brother of Michael Jackson, who died at age 50 in June 2009.

Taj Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson and a cousin of Jaafar Jackson, celebrated Jaafar Jackson's casting on Twitter.

"They found the perfect and only person who could play my uncle in this Biopic. I cried with pride after seeing Jaafar's makeup/hair screen test yesterday. Not only did he embody Michael Jackson...he had the tone, voice cadence, the mannerisms, EVERYTHING!" Taj Jackson wrote.

News broke earlier this month that Fuqua will direct Michael, a biopic from Lionsgate about Michael Jackson. Graham King will produce the film, which will begin principal photography this year.

"The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am," Fuqua said this month. "For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work -- the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."

Fuqua is known for directing Training Day, The Magnificent Seven and Emancipation.

