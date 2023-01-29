Advertisement
Jan. 29, 2023 / 1:54 PM

'Avatar' tops North American box office for 7th weekend

By Karen Butler
Zoe Saldana attends the world premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on December 6. The movie has been No. 1 at the box office for seven weekends. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Zoe Saldana attends the world premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on December 6. The movie has been No. 1 at the box office for seven weekends. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Avatar: The Way of Water -- a current Best Picture Oscar nominee -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a seventh weekend, earning an additional $15.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish with $10.6 million, followed by A Man Called Otto at No. 3 with $6.8 million, M3GAN at No. 4 with $6.4 million and Pathaan at No. 5 with $6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Missing at No. 6 with $5.7 million, Plane at No. 7 with $3.8 million, Infinity Pool at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist at No. 9 with $2.4 million and The Wandering Earth II at No. 10 with $1.4 million.

This weekend's Top 10 earned a total of about $61 million, compared to last weekend's highest performers, which raked in about $71 million.

