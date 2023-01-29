Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 29, 2023 / 1:18 PM

Sundance movie review: Doc 'Beyond Utopia' captures harrowing North Korea escape

By Fred Topel
1/5
Families record their journey out of North Korea in "Beyond Utopia." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute
Families record their journey out of North Korea in "Beyond Utopia." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Beyond Utopia, which won the Audience Award for U.S. Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, is a remarkable firsthand look at refugees escaping North Korea. With footage captured by people on the journey and operatives helping them, the film captures real families' struggles.

Hyeonseo Lee has made the journey from North Korea through China to escape. Soyeon Lee is trying to get her son out of North Korea and the Ro family is on their journey just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the route through the Yalu River.

Advertisement

Pastor Seungeun Kim leads a team of brokers helping refugees circumvent North Korean surveillance to escape. From emotional videos of families begging him for help to text messages tracing incidents they could not capture on camera, Beyond Utopia conveys the harrowing journey.

After establishing the three main stories, about 30 minutes in Beyond Utopia explains the history of North and South Korea from Stalin to the Kim regime. Archival footage shows some historical events and propaganda painting America and South Korea as enemies.

Soyeon's mother remains influenced by that propaganda. Soyeon can only hear about her mother's status from a friend who is able to check on her.

Advertisement

The Beyond Utopia film crew actually interviews Soyeon's mother in her home though. No matter how they reassure her she can speak freely, the viewer can see how shaken the elderly woman is, refusing to say anything that could be construed as criticism of Kim Jong-un.

Beyond Utopia tracks the refugees' ongoing journeys on a map. Hidden camera footage of the border and gulags remind the viewer what dangers these families face if they're caught.

Obviously, neither director Madeleine Gavin nor Pastor Kim himself knew how these stories would turn out when they began. Beyond Utopia includes some happy moments of relief when people finally connect with missing loved ones after day.

Some of the subjects make it to freedom and others have more tragic outcomes. These are just three of the stories of unsung heroism that deserve to be shared with the world.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity Sundance movie review: 'A Thousand and One' celebrates family joy, turmoil

Latest Headlines

'Avatar' tops North American box office for 7th weekend
Movies // 52 minutes ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 7th weekend
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" -- a current Best Picture Oscar nominee -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a seventh weekend, earning an additional $15.7 million in receipts.
AARP deems 'Top Gun: Maverick' Best Movie for Grownups of 2022
Movies // 1 hour ago
AARP deems 'Top Gun: Maverick' Best Movie for Grownups of 2022
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The AARP bestowed its top award cinematic award -- Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups -- to Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Sundance movie review: 'Rye Lane' is a hilarious, romantic day trip
Movies // 12 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Rye Lane' is a hilarious, romantic day trip
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Rye Lane" portrays a day in the life of two single Londoners who connect over helping each other through their respective breakups.
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Movies // 15 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- "My Animal" is a lesbian werewolf tale that delivers on both genres, though clearly emphasizes the LGBTQ romance.
Sundance movie review: 'Drift' is a touching tale of friendship after tragedy
Movies // 22 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Drift' is a touching tale of friendship after tragedy
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo and Alia Shawkat star in "Drift," the story of an African refugee finding a connection with a tour guide in Greece.
Sundance movie review: 'A Thousand and One' celebrates family joy, turmoil
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'A Thousand and One' celebrates family joy, turmoil
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "A Thousand and One," shown at the Sundance Film Festival, captures the hardships a single mother and her son face in an ever changing New York City, but takes time to showcase the joys they find in life.
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Movies // 1 day ago
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jaime King, who plays Sherri Papini in the Lifetime movie "I Kidnapped Myself," said she felt media coverage of the Papini kidnapping hoax ignored the root causes.
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in 'It Ends With Us'
Movies // 2 days ago
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in 'It Ends With Us'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will star as the leads in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book, "The Last of Us."
Spike Lee to be honored with BFI Fellowship
Movies // 2 days ago
Spike Lee to be honored with BFI Fellowship
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- BFI is presenting Spike Lee with its highest honor -- an BFI Fellowship.
Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding'
Movies // 2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding'
NEW YORK, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez says the engaged couple at the heart of her new action-comedy, "Shotgun Wedding," was in trouble even before gun-toting hostage-takers crashed their nuptials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes out at ABC because of affair
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes out at ABC because of affair
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Charlie Wilson, Tom Selleck
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Charlie Wilson, Tom Selleck
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement