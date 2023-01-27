Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in 'It Ends With Us'

1/5

Blake Lively will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestseller, "It Ends With Us." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Colleen Hoover's popular book, It Ends with Us, will be made into a movie starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Baldoni will also direct the film version of Hoover's novel, which became a TikTok sensation. Advertisement

It Ends with Us is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures, with a script penned by Christy Hall.

Due to her exposure via #BookTok, the book lover's hashtag on TikTok, Texas-based Hoover is now the top-selling author in the country, selling over 20 million books. It Ends With Us has been published in 43 languages, was on the New York Times bestseller list for more than 90 weeks, and is 2022's top-selling book.

In the book, Lily, a recent college graduate now living in Boston, is dating Ryle, an emotionally distant neurosurgeon. But when her first love Atlas shows up, she and Ryle must come to terms with their relationship and his presence.

Advertisement

After starting his career as an actor best known for his role in Jane the Virgin, Baldoni has emerged as a podcaster, author and director. His 2022 young adult book, Boys Will Be Human, is a New York Times bestseller.

Lively is also venturing behind the camera, making her directorial debut in 2021 with Taylor Swift's video for "I Bet You Think About Me," which earned Lively an Academy of Country Music award nomination as well as a nod from the Country Music Association.

Lively will next direct the film adaption of the graphic novel Seconds by Bryan Lee O'Malley, her feature directorial debut. She is also reprising her role in the sequel to A Simple Favor with Anna Kendrick co-starring and Paul Feig back as director.

