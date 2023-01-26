Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 26, 2023 / 11:39 AM

'We Have a Ghost' trailer: David Harbour plays spirit with mysterious past

By Annie Martin
1/5
David Harbour plays a ghost in the new film "We Have a Ghost." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
David Harbour plays a ghost in the new film "We Have a Ghost." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film We Have a Ghost.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the supernatural adventure comedy Thursday featuring David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge.

Advertisement

We Have a Ghost is based on the short story "Ernest" by Geoff Manaugh. The film follows Kevin (Winston), a teen who discovers a ghost, Ernest (Harbour), in his new house.

"Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA," an official description reads.

Mackie plays Kevin's dad, with Coolidge as a supernatural medium. Tig Notaro and Erica Ash also star.

We Have a Ghost is written and directed by Christopher Landon. The film premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix.

Harbour is known for playing Jim Hopper on the Netflix series Stranger Things, which will return for a fifth and final season.

Advertisement

Read More

Nielsen says 'Stranger Things' most streamed show in 2022 Shemar Moore introduces newborn daughter Frankie: 'Love of my life' Hardy, Lainey Wilson perform 'Wait in the Truck' on 'Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'Accidental Getaway Driver' crafts purposeful suspense
Movies // 4 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Accidental Getaway Driver' crafts purposeful suspense
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Based on a true story, "The Accidental Getaway Driver" depicts a harrowing ordeal for a cab driver hijacked by three escaped prisoners.
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- William H. Macy says he hopes viewers walk away from his new comedy, "Maybe I Do," believing people are worthy and capable of romantic love, no matter how old they are.
Sundance movie review: 'Eileen' meanders, then spirals
Movies // 20 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Eileen' meanders, then spirals
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Eileen" spends an awfully long time on a relationship that never fully develops, only to take an unmotivated turn in the final act.
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Landscape with Invisible Hand" balances sci-fi world building and poignant social metaphor with a compelling story about teens coping with an alien invasion.
South Korean sci-fi movie 'Jung_E' tops Netflix charts
Movies // 1 day ago
South Korean sci-fi movie 'Jung_E' tops Netflix charts
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean Netflix original movie "Jung_E" topped the charts internationally for four consecutive days on its premiere, according to data streaming tracker FlixPatrol.
Sundance movie review: 'A Little Prayer' is a little slight and mild
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'A Little Prayer' is a little slight and mild
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "A Little Prayer" tells a small, intimate tale about a family reacting to a potential affair, but takes too long to get to the heart of the drama.
Sundance movie review: Personal 'Bad Behavior' fails to connect
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Personal 'Bad Behavior' fails to connect
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Bad Behavior" may be a very personal movie for writer/director and star Alice Englert, but it struggles to convey its heart to outside viewers.
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The provocative drama "Fair Play" stands out from all the movies screened so far in the first half of the Sundance Film Festival. Even with days to go, "Fair Play" is sure to be talked about through its release.
Sundance movie review: 'Run Rabbit Run' disappoints despite Sarah Snook's performance
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Run Rabbit Run' disappoints despite Sarah Snook's performance
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Sarah Snook gives a strong performance as a single mother in "Run Rabbit Run," but unfortunately the film only puts her through tedious, familiar paces.
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Movies // 2 days ago
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was nominated for a leading 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia'
Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia'
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement