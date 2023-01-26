'We Have a Ghost' trailer: David Harbour plays spirit with mysterious past

1/5

David Harbour plays a ghost in the new film "We Have a Ghost." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film We Have a Ghost. The streaming service shared a trailer for the supernatural adventure comedy Thursday featuring David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge. Advertisement

We Have a Ghost is based on the short story "Ernest" by Geoff Manaugh. The film follows Kevin (Winston), a teen who discovers a ghost, Ernest (Harbour), in his new house.

"Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA," an official description reads.

Mackie plays Kevin's dad, with Coolidge as a supernatural medium. Tig Notaro and Erica Ash also star.

We Have a Ghost is written and directed by Christopher Landon. The film premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix.

Harbour is known for playing Jim Hopper on the Netflix series Stranger Things, which will return for a fifth and final season.