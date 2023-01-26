1/5

Zachary Levi returns as Shazam in the new film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The studio shared a trailer for the DC superhero film Thursday featuring Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Advertisement

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a sequel to the 2019 film Shazam! The films follow Billy Batson, aka Shazam, a teenager who transforms into an adult superhero (Levi) after saying the name "Shazam," and are based on the DC Comics character.

The trailer shows Shazam (Levi) take on Hespera (Mirren) and Kalypso (Liu), daughters of Atlas.

Adam Brody, Rachel Zegler, Ian Chen, Faithe Herman and Djimon Hounsou also star.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan and directed by David F. Sandberg. The film opens in theaters March 17.