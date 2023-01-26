Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 26, 2023 / 3:10 PM

Sundance movie review: Joyous 'Persian Version' is feel-good movie of fest

By Fred Topel
Layla Mohammadi (L) and Niousha Noor dance with their extended family. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute
Layla Mohammadi (L) and Niousha Noor dance with their extended family. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Persian Version, which premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, is an invigorating mother and daughter story. Using tried-and-true cinematic techniques, and breaking a few narrative rules, The Persian Version is pure heart manifested on screen.

Leila (Layla Mohammadi) tells the audience the story of her Iranian-American family. Leila speaks directly to the camera, and so does her younger self (Chiara Stella) in flashbacks.

Advertisement

Her parents moved to New York when America welcomed doctors from Iran. By the mid-'80s, the countries were at war and both sides resented Leila.

Leila summarizes the U.S./Iran conflict in a breezy montage with the help of news footage and animation. Visiting her family back in Iran, Leila contributed to the smuggling of American music.

The tone of The Persian Version is so joyous that it makes learning about history and family conflict fun. For example, the cast does a Cyndi Lauper dance number when Leila brings them a cassette tape.

Advertisement

Still in the '80s, Leila's father, Ali Reza (Bijan Daneshmand) suffers heart problems requiring a transplant and ending his medical career. The first hospital stay puts the family $200,000 in debt, which leads into Leila's mother, Shirin's (Niousha Noor) story.

The American medical industry illustrates a culture shock. Americans just expect people in medical debt to declare bankruptcy and start over. This Iranian family can't reconcile that with their values.

But, it leads Shirin to take a real estate course, for which she also must get her GED. Shirin is able to support the family with her real estate career, as summarized by energetic montages of Shirin selling homes to different families.

There is a little bit of a sense of "and then this happened, and then this happened." But, it has good energy so it moves along briskly while bringing the audience up to speed and informs the present day conflicts.

Throughout her autobiography, Leila explains aspects of Persian culture like Saint Imam Zamam, who becomes a sort of action hero in her version. Not only does Leila address the camera, but sometimes photographs of her talk, or she'll pause and walk through a scene where actors have "frozen" but are clearly trying to hold still.

Advertisement

In the present, Shirin disapproves of Leila being gay. Leila is an aspiring filmmaker who just broke up with her girlfriend, Elena (Mia Foo).

Ali Reza is finally getting his new heart after decades on the transplant list, so Leila stays home with her grandmother, Mamanjoon (Bella Warda) while most of the family waits in the hospital.

Through Mamanjoon, Leila learns more about her mother's childhood experience. Shirin breaks the fourth wall to tell some of her own story in more fun, stylized flashbacks, which also go in a more emotional direction.

There are a lot more secrets revealed that help bridge generational and cultural gaps. There's no easy fix, but there's growth.

Writer/director Maryam Keshavarz makes her autobiographical story distinctly cinematic. The Persian Version is an emotional, feel-good film that will make audiences want to call their parents or children.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Sundance movie review: 'Accidental Getaway Driver' crafts purposeful suspense Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far

Latest Headlines

Tyler Posey: 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' shows Scott McCall as troubled adult
Movies // 2 hours ago
Tyler Posey: 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' shows Scott McCall as troubled adult
NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Tyler Posey says "Teen Wolf: The Movie" brings back the characters and supernatural setting that fans grew up loving, but gives them real-life challenges to which viewers might relate as 30-somethings.
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' trailer: Zachary Levi takes on Helen Mirren
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' trailer: Zachary Levi takes on Helen Mirren
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," a new DC superhero film starring Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, opens in theaters in March.
Ashley Madekwe is anxious in the first trailer for thriller 'The Strays'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Ashley Madekwe is anxious in the first trailer for thriller 'The Strays'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- British actress Ashley Madekwe stars in the new Netflix film "The Strays," which is coming to Netflix in February.
'We Have a Ghost' trailer: David Harbour plays spirit with mysterious past
Movies // 4 hours ago
'We Have a Ghost' trailer: David Harbour plays spirit with mysterious past
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "We Have a Ghost," a supernatural adventure comedy starring David Harbour, Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge, is coming to Netflix.
Sundance movie review: 'Accidental Getaway Driver' crafts purposeful suspense
Movies // 9 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Accidental Getaway Driver' crafts purposeful suspense
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Based on a true story, "The Accidental Getaway Driver" depicts a harrowing ordeal for a cab driver hijacked by three escaped prisoners.
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- William H. Macy says he hopes viewers walk away from his new comedy, "Maybe I Do," believing people are worthy and capable of romantic love, no matter how old they are.
Sundance movie review: 'Eileen' meanders, then spirals
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Eileen' meanders, then spirals
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Eileen" spends an awfully long time on a relationship that never fully develops, only to take an unmotivated turn in the final act.
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Landscape with Invisible Hand" balances sci-fi world building and poignant social metaphor with a compelling story about teens coping with an alien invasion.
South Korean sci-fi movie 'Jung_E' tops Netflix charts
Movies // 1 day ago
South Korean sci-fi movie 'Jung_E' tops Netflix charts
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean Netflix original movie "Jung_E" topped the charts internationally for four consecutive days on its premiere, according to data streaming tracker FlixPatrol.
Sundance movie review: 'A Little Prayer' is a little slight and mild
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'A Little Prayer' is a little slight and mild
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "A Little Prayer" tells a small, intimate tale about a family reacting to a potential affair, but takes too long to get to the heart of the drama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement