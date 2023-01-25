Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 25, 2023 / 7:07 AM

Sundance movie review: 'A Little Prayer' is a little slight and mild

By Fred Topel
1/5
From left, Anna Camp, David Strathairn, Billie Roy, Celia Weston and Jane Levy star in "A Little Prayer." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute
From left, Anna Camp, David Strathairn, Billie Roy, Celia Weston and Jane Levy star in "A Little Prayer." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Little Prayer, which premiered Monday at the Sundance Film Festival, is a very mild movie. It features strong performances and a few powerful scenes, but overall feels too uneventful.

Tammy (Jane Levy) and David (Will Pullen) live with David's parents, Bill (David Strathairn) and Venida (Celia Weston). When Bill suspects David is having an affair with co-worker Narcedalia (Dascha Polanco), he tries to find out and prevent David from ruining his marriage.

Advertisement

A Little Prayer captures how someone like Bill could confirm his suspicion in a social circle where everyone just makes small talk. Or, everyone has their own judgments so Bill has to piece together what may actually be happening by reading between the lines.

David keeps working late even though Bill, his boss, advises him not to. David is also a veteran, and post-traumatic stress is alluded to but never confirmed.

The film builds to dicey issues and confrontations. Bill learns some painful things about his son.

Those only come after a lot of meandering in banal daily life. At one point, Bill and Venida's daughter Patti (Anna Camp) shows up with her kids and that doesn't even add events to the plot.

Advertisement

Strathairn definitely conveys a good father struggling with a son not living up to his ideals. Bill remains conflicted about how involved he should get, and wavers even when he's confronting people.

Weston too plays Venida as a mother concerned for her daughter-in-law, but she knows even less about the situation at work. Levy plays Tammy as an optimist but not one who's blindly naive.

These are strong characters. So it is frustrating that most of the film's brief 91-minute runtime is not spent seeing them engaged in conflict.

A neighbor's early morning hymn singing opens the film as the camera floats through the suburban street. Many characters complain about being awoken too early, but even that isn't a conflict that drives the film. They just live with it.

A Little Prayer could be worthwhile for the performances, but be prepared for a very slow burn. For most, there won't be enough meat to merit watching.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Sundance movie review: Personal 'Bad Behavior' fails to connect Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far Sundance movie review: 'You Hurt My Feelings' soothes relatable pain with humor

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: Personal 'Bad Behavior' fails to connect
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Personal 'Bad Behavior' fails to connect
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Bad Behavior" may be a very personal movie for writer/director and star Alice Englert, but it struggles to convey its heart to outside viewers.
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Movies // 16 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The provocative drama "Fair Play" stands out from all the movies screened so far in the first half of the Sundance Film Festival. Even with days to go, "Fair Play" is sure to be talked about through its release.
Sundance movie review: 'Run Rabbit Run' disappoints despite Sarah Snook's performance
Movies // 19 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Run Rabbit Run' disappoints despite Sarah Snook's performance
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Sarah Snook gives a strong performance as a single mother in "Run Rabbit Run," but unfortunately the film only puts her through tedious, familiar paces.
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Movies // 1 day ago
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was nominated for a leading 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Netflix picks up 'Fair Play' film after Sundance premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Netflix picks up 'Fair Play' film after Sundance premiere
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it bought the worldwide rights to "Fair Play," which recently had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.
Sundance movie review: 'You Hurt My Feelings' soothes relatable pain with humor
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'You Hurt My Feelings' soothes relatable pain with humor
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "You Hurt My Feelings" is a cringe comedy about toxic positivity. It's funny because it's true and full of uncomfortable situations everyone has experienced.
Sundance movie review: Refreshing 'Shortcomings' calls out obnoxious movie characters
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Refreshing 'Shortcomings' calls out obnoxious movie characters
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Shortcomings" is a relationship dramedy that points out the toxicity of some of the behavior movies take for granted.
Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The docuseries "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" is an informative and emotional look at the subject's life which illustrates social pressures the media put on women in the past, and continues to.
Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Theater Camp" is a comedy about theater camp, and the cast and filmmakers have fun with theater types because they know them -- and probably are them.
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Infinity Pool" explores what can happen when wealthy tourists take advantage of a local custom that enables worse behavior than they can commit back home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement