Ben Affleck-directed Nike project, 'Air' gets April theatrical release

1/5

Ben Affleck walks the red carpet for "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September 2021 in Venice, Italy. He's directing the movie "Air," which details the Nike-Michael Jordan partnership and announced its theatrical release April 5. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck's Nike film Air is heading for a theatrical release on April 5 in a first-ever deal between Amazon Studios and Warner Brothers Pictures, the streamer announced Monday. That will allow for a theatrical release before it is shown on Amazon Prime, with Warner Bros. handling international distribution through its deal with MGM. Advertisement

Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures are co-producers. This is also the first film from Affleck's Artist Equity partnership with Matt Damon. The production company, formed last year, says its mission is to be artist-centric.

Air details Michael Jordan's relationship with the burgeoning Nike brand in the '80s. When the six-time champion Chicago Bulls player first signed to the athletic apparel company, it began a partnership that generated billions of dollars for Jordan and Nike.

Nike's Jordan brand became one of the most successful sneaker companies in the world, kicking off the global sneaker-collecting craze that sees coveted, rare and limited edition models selling for thousands of dollars on sneaker and collectible sites.

Advertisement

"Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see Air and proud that its the first release from Artists Equity," Affleck said in a statement.

"The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story.

Affleck added, "This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it."

The cast includes Matt Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, who signed Jordan to the brand. Affleck is playing Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Chris Messina plays Jordan's agent, David Falk, and Marlon Wayans plays former Villanova basketball player George Raveling.

Viola Davis portrays Michael's mother Deloris Jordan, and her husband and production partner, Julian Tennon, is playing his late father, James Jordan. Chris Tucker, Chris Messina and Jason Bateman also are in the film.