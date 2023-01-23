Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 23, 2023 / 12:34 PM

Ben Affleck-directed Nike project, 'Air' gets April theatrical release

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Ben Affleck walks the red carpet for "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September 2021 in Venice, Italy. He's directing the movie "Air," which details the Nike-Michael Jordan partnership and announced its theatrical release April 5. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Ben Affleck walks the red carpet for "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September 2021 in Venice, Italy. He's directing the movie "Air," which details the Nike-Michael Jordan partnership and announced its theatrical release April 5. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck's Nike film Air is heading for a theatrical release on April 5 in a first-ever deal between Amazon Studios and Warner Brothers Pictures, the streamer announced Monday.

That will allow for a theatrical release before it is shown on Amazon Prime, with Warner Bros. handling international distribution through its deal with MGM.

Advertisement

Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures are co-producers. This is also the first film from Affleck's Artist Equity partnership with Matt Damon. The production company, formed last year, says its mission is to be artist-centric.

Air details Michael Jordan's relationship with the burgeoning Nike brand in the '80s. When the six-time champion Chicago Bulls player first signed to the athletic apparel company, it began a partnership that generated billions of dollars for Jordan and Nike.

Nike's Jordan brand became one of the most successful sneaker companies in the world, kicking off the global sneaker-collecting craze that sees coveted, rare and limited edition models selling for thousands of dollars on sneaker and collectible sites.

Advertisement

"Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see Air and proud that its the first release from Artists Equity," Affleck said in a statement.

"The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story.

Affleck added, "This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it."

The cast includes Matt Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, who signed Jordan to the brand. Affleck is playing Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Chris Messina plays Jordan's agent, David Falk, and Marlon Wayans plays former Villanova basketball player George Raveling.

Viola Davis portrays Michael's mother Deloris Jordan, and her husband and production partner, Julian Tennon, is playing his late father, James Jordan. Chris Tucker, Chris Messina and Jason Bateman also are in the film.

Read More

'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Banshees of Insherin' lead BAFTA nominations Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity

Latest Headlines

'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer: Chris Pine assembles team of adventurers
Movies // 22 minutes ago
'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer: Chris Pine assembles team of adventurers
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," a fantasy adventure film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, opens in March.
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" led the field with eight Golden Raspberry Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2022, on Monday.
Sundance movie review: Rich Brian rap powers touching 'Jamojaya'
Movies // 11 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Rich Brian rap powers touching 'Jamojaya'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Imanuel, aka Rich Brian, makes his acting debut in "Jamojaya," a poignant tale about fathers and sons and the recording industry.
Sundance movie review: 'Cat Person' muddles message and loses plot
Movies // 17 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Cat Person' muddles message and loses plot
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Cat Person" has something to say about relationships and the vulnerability women feel in society, but at an overlong two hours, the film muddies its points.
Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Polite Society" is a British wedding comedy with martial arts battles performed deftly by its cast.
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a sixth consecutive weekend, earning an additional $20 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Lithuanian drama "Slow" introduces two new movie stars and a unique romance between a heterosexual woman and an asexual man.
Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Magazine Dreams" stars Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder with a childlike personality and rage issues. The combination is volatile but makes for a gripping film and performance.
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Still: A Michael J. Fox" movie depicts Fox's career and Parkinson's disease in an engaging 95 minute documentary, using film to illustrate Fox's life in ways his books and speeches couldn't.
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The horror movie 'birth/rebirth' posits a medical re-animation process whereby reviving the dead becomes a procedure scarier than the undead themselves.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement