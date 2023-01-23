Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 23, 2023 / 2:15 AM

Sundance movie review: Rich Brian rap powers touching 'Jamojaya'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Joyo (Yayu A.W. Unru, L) follows his son James (Brian Imanuel) in "Jamojaya." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute
Joyo (Yayu A.W. Unru, L) follows his son James (Brian Imanuel) in "Jamojaya." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Jamojaya, which premiered Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival, is a father/son tale set in the recording industry between cultural barriers. Writer/director Justin Chon balances all the intersecting issues beautifully and still creates a universally moving drama.

James (Brian Imanel) is a rapper from Asia embarking on a U.S. music career. As such, his father Joyo (Yayu A.W. Unru) will no longer be his manager.

Advertisement

Joyo visits James while he is living in Hawaii and recording his album. James' new manager, Shannon (Kate Lyn Sheil) tries to jeep Joyo out of James' business but she is kind about it because she understands it's more personal to Joyo.

Joyo rightfully questions the process of James staying in the label's lavish mansion which they are charging against his future sales. Joyo also questions all the spending on assistants and events.

The story by Chon and Maegan Houang captures a very real phenomenon that surprises a lot of new artists, but against which veterans speak. Record labels keep artists indebted to them so they remain dependent and can never really own their own work.

James also faces threats to his artistic integrity. He has ideas for his first video, but the director steamrolls them.

Advertisement

The head of the label, Michael (Henry Ian Cusick), also pressures James to sell him some rights that James prefers to keep to himself.

Jamojaya captures the overwhelming world of the recording industry. James has ideals but will be forced to compromise for his success.

Chon follows James through concerts and parties in long tracking shots that become more and more uncomfortable the longer the viewer is stuck in those environments. Edited montages of partying capture the intensity too, and surreal dream sequences reflect James' anxieties with a more avant-garde approach.

James' rap concerts have energy. Imanuel, who raps under the name Rich Brian, wrote James' raps in the movie too so Rich Brian fans will get to hear some new material.

James also wants to welcome his father enough to share his success with him. Joyo goes along with things as long as he can but the protective nature of a father inevitably comes out too.

Joyo and James also continue to mourn James' older brother, Jamojaya, named after a myth Joyo used to tell as a bedtime story. The myth parallels James' journey, and the tragic backstory also reveals buried family secrets.

Chon has been an actor since 2005 and directed his first feature film in 2015. Jamojaya, his fifth feature along with four episodes of the series Pachinko, reflects Chon's growing assurance with the craft of filmmaking and ability to make personal stories universal.

Advertisement

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Sundance movie review: 'Cat Person' muddles message and loses plot Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'Cat Person' muddles message and loses plot
Movies // 6 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Cat Person' muddles message and loses plot
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Cat Person" has something to say about relationships and the vulnerability women feel in society, but at an overlong two hours, the film muddies its points.
Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms
Movies // 10 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Polite Society" is a British wedding comedy with martial arts battles performed deftly by its cast.
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a sixth consecutive weekend, earning an additional $20 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Lithuanian drama "Slow" introduces two new movie stars and a unique romance between a heterosexual woman and an asexual man.
Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Magazine Dreams" stars Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder with a childlike personality and rage issues. The combination is volatile but makes for a gripping film and performance.
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Still: A Michael J. Fox" movie depicts Fox's career and Parkinson's disease in an engaging 95 minute documentary, using film to illustrate Fox's life in ways his books and speeches couldn't.
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The horror movie 'birth/rebirth' posits a medical re-animation process whereby reviving the dead becomes a procedure scarier than the undead themselves.
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Sundance midnight movie "In My Mother's Skin" crafts a creepy horror fairy tale mythology with graphic consequences.
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "The Pod Generation" completely fumbles a potentially intriguing science-fiction premise by relying on exposition instead of crafting a provocative narrative.
Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Radical" allows Eugenio Derbez to display his best qualities as real-life teacher Sergio Juarez, who inspired a class of sixth graders in Matamoros, Mexico.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement